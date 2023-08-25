Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Kyle Steyn was a strong runner against Italy last month at Murrayfield

World Cup warm-up: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Kyle Steyn has replaced Darcy Graham in Scotland's starting line-up to face Georgia on Saturday after the wing picked up an injury in training.

Scottish Rugby says the Edinburgh 26-year-old has been "ruled out due to a mild strain to his quad".

Steyn originally had not even been on the bench for the match at Murrayfield.

Now the South Africa-born Glasgow Warriors 29-year-old will earn his 13th cap in Scotland's final warm-up game before the World Cup finals.

Steyn had started Scotland's 30-27 defeat by France two weeks ago and scored two tries in that 30-27 reverse in St Etienne.

But the in-form Graham had been due to return for his 36th cap as one of six changes made by head coach Gregor Townsend from that starting XV.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has made six changes to his side that thumped Romania 56-6 on the same day.

Hooker Shalva Mamukashvili, who plays for Black Lion in his homeland, comes in to earn his 100th cap.

The other five changes feature players currently operating in the French top flight - Toulon prop Beka Gigashvili, Bayonne lock Konstantin Mikautadze, Biarritz number eight Tornike Jalaghonia, Brive scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze and 21-year-old Lyon wing Davit Niniashvili.

The latter will start at full-back, with Miriani Modebadze moving to centre.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 10 September, the day after Georgia take on Australia.

Revised Murrayfield starting XVs

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ben Healy, Chris Harris.

Georgia: Davit Niniashvili, Akaki Tabutadze, Demur Tapladze, Merab Sharikadze (capt), Miriani Modebadze, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Mikheil Nariashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Lado Chachanidze, Konstantin Mikautadze, Luka Ivanishvili, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Tornike Jalaghonia.

Replacements: Tengiz Zamtaradze, Guram Gogiohashvili, Guram Papidze, Lasha Jaiani, Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, Gela Aprasideze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Giorgi Kveseladze.