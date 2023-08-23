Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner return for Scotland

Summer Test: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Gregor Townsend has made six changes for Scotland's final World Cup warm-up against Georgia on Saturday.

Ollie Smith replaces Blair Kinghorn at full-back, Darcy Graham takes over from Kyle Steyn on the wing and Ben White is in for Ali Price at scrum-half.

Jamie Bhatti and Dave Cherry replace Pierre Schoeman and Kyle Turner in the front row and Sam Skinner replaces Richie Gray at lock.

Ewan Ashman, Chris Harris, Ben Healy and Matt Fagerson come on to the bench.

Scotland beat Italy and France in Edinburgh earlier in their summer series.

They will open their World Cup Pool B campaign against defending champions South Africa on 10 September in Marseille.

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ben Healy, Chris Harris.