Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Brien has won six caps for Ireland having made his Test debut last year

Ireland back Jimmy O'Brien says he hopes to achieve his "big dream" of playing in the Rugby World Cup.

The 26-year old made his debut against South Africa last year and has since won five more caps for his country.

He is hoping to make Andy Farrell's final 33-man squad for the tournament in France, which will be announced on Monday.

"I think it's a dream of any young lad growing up playing rugby in Ireland," he said.

"To be honest, years ago, I'd never have thought I'd be this close to making it, so, yeah, it would be a big dream of mine."

In last year's autumn Tests, Leinster's O'Brien seized his opportunity when injuries to others presented him with the chance to feature for his country, impressing against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

That merited his inclusion in Ireland's Six Nations squad for their triumphant Grand Slam campaign and he continued to impress Farrell, who called him into his training squad ahead of the World Cup.

His versatility may be a deciding factor for Ireland's head coach when choosing the squad, with O'Brien already having been deployed at full-back, wing and outside centre.

"Obviously, I've played a good few positions at this stage now and I think they [the coaching staff] trust me in a few," added O'Brien.

"Hopefully it helps when they pick the squad but I'm not sure.

"I don't really mind at this stage [where he plays]. Wherever I can get on the pitch, I'll play it, there's no real kind of preference."

"I'm just trying to fit into the team. I'll just try to do what I do well for Leinster and in the previous games I've played for Ireland and hopefully that gets me picked."

'Unbelievable' Keenan

O'Brien and Keenan are club team-mates at Leinster

O'Brien wasn't in the squad for Ireland's 29-10 victory against England on Saturday, and has just the final warm-up game against Samoa in France this weekend to stake a claim for a place in Farrell's panel for the tournament.

Hugo Keenan started the England game having firmly established himself as Farrell's first-choice full-back.

Despite being in direct competition with Keenan, O'Brien heaped praise on his Leinster team-mate for helping him develop in his position.

"Hugo's been unbelievable. He's one of my closest friends in rugby and outside of rugby we get on great.

"He's helped me out massively and the two of us talk about the position and try and help each other out.

"It's important having someone [covering] in every position. The depth of the squad in every position, you need the next man up."