Rory Darge captained Scotland against Italy last month

Summer Test: Scotland v Georgia Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland flanker Rory Darge has been tipped to become "a superstar" by Glasgow team-mate Fraser Brown.

Darge made his Test debut against Wales last year and has quickly become a key figure, captaining his country for the first time against Italy last month.

And Brown, 34, believes Darge, 23, must start for Scotland at the World Cup.

"Within a couple of training sessions you could see just what an unbelievable talent he is," Brown told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"In 2020, Darge came in and trained with Scotland, he was in the Edinburgh academy at the time. I remember having a conversation with [Scotland defence coach] Steve Tandy and he said, 'this kid is going to be unreal'.

"He is going to be an absolute superstar. Even when he doesn't have one of those games where he's the best player on the pitch, he's still sitting at an eight out of 10.

"The work he does, the threat he is at the breakdown, his carrying - I've never seen a forward able to step backwards and yet still make gains. He just manages to beat the first defender every time he carries."

'Back row is just littered with talent'

Brown believes Darge will get the nod for the seven jersey ahead of Hamish Watson and Luke Crosbie to start against South Africa in Scotland's World Cup opener on 10 September.

Another intriguing battle will be the one for the number eight position, with Brown believing Jack Dempsey's all-action display against France in St Etienne has pushed him to the front of the queue ahead of Glasgow team-mate Matt Fagerson for the showdown with the Springboks in Marseille.

"I think Matt Fagerson has been just about Scotland's most consistent and best performer over the last two or three years," said Brown.

"But what Jack can bring - the explosiveness he has in his carries, the ability to beat a defender, break through a tackle and just accelerate - that is the type of number eight that Scotland have been missing for a very long time."

Brown also thinks captain Jamie Ritchie's return to form in the 30-27 defeat by France has dispelled any suggestions that his recent form does not justify automatic inclusion in the starting line-up.

"We've not seen the best of Jamie probably over the last year and a half," said Brown. "His return to fitness last weekend showed what a world-class operator he can be when he's playing well.

"Jamie is a proper top quality back rower. I'm delighted he played so well away in France. That back row is just littered with talent."