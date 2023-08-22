Harri Millard has represented Wales at Sevens and Under-20 level

Three-quarter Harri Millard and scrum-half Jamie Hill have re-signed with Cardiff Rugby ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Millard, 27, made his Cardiff debut in 2016 and has made 39 appearances for the capital region.

Former Wales Under-20 international Hill made his debut in the 2020-21 season and has made a total of 12 appearances for the region

The 24-year-old's game time last season was limited due to an Achilles injury.

"I am very happy to be staying at Cardiff, I enjoy playing with a great bunch of boys and staff, and I am looking forward to adding to that this coming season," said Millard.

"It is a great environment at the club with Matt Sherratt taking charge and he is someone I have a lot of respect for and believe can bring the best out of me.

"I am determined to take another step forward in my career, the crowd at the Arms Park is amazing and I cannot wait to play in front of it again.

Sherratt said of Millard; "I'm delighted that Harri has recommitted to Cardiff.

"In my first stint at the club I was certain that Harri would be the next breakthrough player but unfortunately he has picked up injuries just as he was finding his rhythm.

"He has got the ability to beat someone one versus one, good pace and his support lines are excellent, he can now take this opportunity to become a regular starter in the URC."

Hill will provide back-up competition for fellow former Wales Under-20s international Ellis Bevan as understudies to Welsh squad member Tomos Williams after Lloyd Williams moved to Ealing.

"I cannot put into words how grateful I am to be here, this is a club I owe so much to. They have given me everything I ever wanted," said Hill.

"I have always wanted to play here and to be here after recent circumstances is something I am very grateful for.

"Last year was difficult at times but I believe it happened for a reason. It happened to test me, to test my character and it allowed we to work on the things I needed to.

"Now I am focused on the future and I cannot wait for the chance to pull on the jersey again and to run out at Cardiff Arms Park in front of those amazing supporters."