Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit made his senior Wales debut against France in the 2020 Six Nations

Louis Rees-Zammit says he is "over the moon" to be named in Wales' squad for the World Cup which starts in just a couple of weeks' time.

The 22-year-old has already gone on a British and Irish Lions Tour, to South Africa in 2021, and will now take part in rugby's showpiece event in France.

After experiencing the "brutal" training camps of Switzerland and Turkey, Rees-Zammit says he is "faster" than he has ever been and raring to go to a maiden World Cup.

"It's a dream come true to get selected in Wales, as a kid, the dream is to go to your country and then play at a World Cup," said Rees-Zammit.

"I can't put into words how excited I am, being on a Lions tour was amazing but being at a World Cup for your country is really special as well.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to have this opportunity, I've got to take it now, I've got to train hard, and I've got to try to get my name on the teamsheet, I'm going to continue working hard and do that.

"Everyone wants to be playing in the Fiji game, there's a lot of competition, tomorrow back in training and hopefully I can get my name in there."

Nerves for announcement

Rees-Zammit may be one of the quickest wingers in the international game, but his place in Warren Gatland's squad for the World Cup was never assured.

"The countdown was going down and I was so nervous, but I realised it was in alphabetical order," said Rees-Zammit.

"I knew when my name had to be called and I was so glad when it came up.

"Johnny Williams was actually the second person I called after the announcement, he's my best mate and he's been through a lot with injuries after injuries.

"He gets on form and then he gets injured again but now he's selected in the squad.

Louis Rees-Zammit in action for Wales during their World Cup warm-up win over England in Cardiff

"He's an unbelievable player; a physical ball player who gets over the gainline, and is great in defence as well, I'm absolutely buzzing for him."

With the recent rise of Dragons wing Rio Dyer along with the World Cup experience of the likes of Josh Adams, Rees-Zammit faces stiff competition for a starting wing berth against Fiji on the 10th of September.

"Josh [Adams] helps me massively doing analysis and making me learn the game better," said Rees-Zammit.

"He's done it all, he's been on a Lions tour, and he's been the top try scorer at the World Cup [in 2019], he's an unbelievable player.

"I was 17 at the last World Cup watching him score loads of tries while I was at Hartpury College, he was the stand-out player at the last World Cup.

"As a winger watching him, as a 17-year-old back then, I was amazed at how he played and to be able to train and play with him day in, day out is so special."

Speed merchant

Wales' pre-World Cup training camps have become the stuff of legend and to Rees-Zammit they lived up to expectation.

"They were the hardest things I have ever done, I feel so fit now," said Rees-Zammit.

"I am ready to perform, I am ready to play, speaking to the more experienced players, they said how tough it was."

Added fitness means Rees-Zammit will be able to replicate the bursts of speed that have become so noteworthy of his 27 caps, most notably in tries against Scotland and Fiji in 2021.

"Being fit, you are able to repeat a lot more," said Rees-Zammit.

"International rugby, there is a lot of kicking, and being able to repeat sprints and then have one opportunity, say in the 80th minute, you need to take advantage of it.

"I feel the fittest I have ever been, and I am just raring to go.

"In terms of numbers, I am definitely quicker than last season, I don't know if it means much, but 10.8 metres per second."