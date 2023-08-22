Danny Care is set to play at his second World Cup for England - his only previous World Cup appearance was against Uruguay in 2015

Scrum-half Danny Care says England have been working on their tackle technique every day as they look to improve their discipline for the upcoming World Cup.

England have had a player sent off for a high tackle by the new 'Bunker' system in their last two warm-up games.

Owen Farrell was shown a red card in the win over Wales and Billy Vunipola was sent off in the defeat by Ireland.

"We are not going out there to try and be ill-disciplined but we have to learn from it," Care told BBC Sport.

"We are working on our tackle technique every day. We get referees in every day, who are trying to help us out.

"In big games, you need 15 players on the pitch. There will be some [red cards] in the World Cup and we are just hoping they are not ours."

Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'Bunker' review system after he made a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales at Twickenham.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident found mitigating factors and overturned the England captain's red card, but governing body World Rugby have appealed against the decision.

Care says Farrell has continued to lead from the front.

"It has been a lot for Owen to deal with," Care added.

"The way he has handled everything that has been thrown at him has been exceptional. Some of the stuff you have seen written about him has been horrible. He has kept his head down and taken to it with the upmost dignity.

"He is the same old Owen, still driving standards on and off the pitch. You wouldn't know he has had all this stuff going on behind the scenes and it shows you the nature of the man, how much he cares about this England team.

"He is still the first one out there in training trying to drive the ream, so he is doing all right."

Players 'thoroughly behind' bunker review system

The new 'bunker' system has been introduced during the Summer Nations Series to support referees in making correct decisions.

Both Farrell and Vunipola were initially shown yellow cards and sent to the sin bin by the on-field referee while an official in the bunker reviewed the incidents, before on both occasions deciding they deserved red cards.

The decision to send Farrell off was then overturned by an Independent Judicial Committee (IJC), which led to scrutiny of the new system, but Care says it will be a success for the sport.

"It's going to help," said 36-year-old Care.

"Rather than just an instant red card to someone that is maybe a 50/50, you get to look at it. For us, it has turned two yellows into two reds so it hasn't been brilliant so far, but we understand why it is there.

"It's there for player safety and we are thoroughly behind it. We understand the laws and we have fallen foul of it two weeks in a row, which is disappointing.

"We have to be better and we know that and hopefully we are getting them [red cards] out the way before the World Cup."

'We are trying our best to make people proud'

Away defeats by Wales and Ireland have come either side of a home win over Wales for England during their warm-up campaign.

Steve Borthwick's side have scored two tries in the three games, with full-back Freddie Steward's score during March's humbling by France in the Six Nations their last try by a back.

Fans have criticised England's pragmatic territorial approach but Care has called for patience.

"We all want to score more tries and we know the fans want to see more tries," he said.

"The coaches have given us the license to play what we see and back ourselves when we do.

"The attack doesn't just happen though. You have to have set-piece dominance, win collisions at the breakdown and get quick ball.

"It will come good and when it does, with the talent we have in this squad, it will be good to watch.

"Everyone has an opinion on the England team and we appreciate that. But stick with us. We are trying our best and to make people proud."

England end their preparations with a final warm-up against Fiji on Saturday before beginning their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.