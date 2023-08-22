Billy Vunipola to miss England Rugby World Cup opener after red card
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Number eight Billy Vunipola will miss England's opening game of the World Cup with Argentina following his red card against Ireland.
He was shown a yellow card for a high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter on Saturday which was upgraded to a red.
Vunipola has been banned for three games but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.
England's final warm-up game is against Fiji this Saturday.
The World Cup in France starts on 8 September and England meet Argentina the following day.
England coach Steve Borthwick will have to use the Fiji game to look at alternatives as Vunipola is the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.
Borthwick will also be without captain Owen Farrell for England's first two pool games after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card in the win over Wales on 12 August.
More to follow.
Borthwick needs to decide whether Mercer adds more to the campaign (although he seems to favour Dombrandt and Willis as his management evolution hasn’t moved beyond 2017).
Strong punishments is the only way to properly reduce head injuries.
Vunipola gets 2 games for a straight arm/shoulder to the head.
The system is a mess.
With the RFU (and WR) making such a big deal of player safety, to the point of changing the tackle height for the community game, and then this…?