Billy Vunipola was penalised for a high tackle on Ireland prop Andrew Porter

Number eight Billy Vunipola will miss England's opening game of the World Cup with Argentina following his red card against Ireland.

He was shown a yellow card for a high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter on Saturday which was upgraded to a red.

Vunipola has been banned for three games but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

England's final warm-up game is against Fiji this Saturday.

The World Cup in France starts on 8 September and England meet Argentina the following day.

England coach Steve Borthwick will have to use the Fiji game to look at alternatives as Vunipola is the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.

Borthwick will also be without captain Owen Farrell for England's first two pool games after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card in the win over Wales on 12 August.

More to follow.