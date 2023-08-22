Close menu

Billy Vunipola to miss England Rugby World Cup opener after red card

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Vunipola's high-tackle on Irish prop Andrew Porter
Billy Vunipola was penalised for a high tackle on Ireland prop Andrew Porter

Number eight Billy Vunipola will miss England's opening game of the World Cup with Argentina following his red card against Ireland.

He was shown a yellow card for a high challenge on Ireland's Andrew Porter on Saturday which was upgraded to a red.

Vunipola has been banned for three games but it can be reduced to two if he completes the World Rugby coaching programme on tackling.

England's final warm-up game is against Fiji this Saturday.

The World Cup in France starts on 8 September and England meet Argentina the following day.

England coach Steve Borthwick will have to use the Fiji game to look at alternatives as Vunipola is the only specialist number eight selected in his 33-player World Cup squad.

Borthwick will also be without captain Owen Farrell for England's first two pool games after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card in the win over Wales on 12 August.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Captain, today at 09:42

    At last. Let us hope that this is the final descision! Now we can focus on The world cup.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 09:42

    Another complete farce. There should be an inquiry on this. Player safety no where near a priority

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:42

    Wrap your arms and bend at the hips, is it that difficult? Yes I know it’s all at such high speed but instinctively go lower to line up for a tackle, it’s pretty basic stuff. Why do England seem to fall foul of this so often?

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 09:42

    Argentina: pack big and not the most mobile…. so a game where Billy might have had an impact. Other pool games will be much more open so Billy will struggle round the pitch.

    Borthwick needs to decide whether Mercer adds more to the campaign (although he seems to favour Dombrandt and Willis as his management evolution hasn’t moved beyond 2017).

  • Comment posted by Billywhizz, today at 09:42

    I hope SB changes his approach, drop BV and brings in Zach Mercer.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 09:41

    Only 1 World Cup game ??

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 09:41

    I'd rather this problem went away. High tackles and head contact has always been illegal. just police it better in the game and stop over doing the reactions. Rugby is always going to have an element of risk and rugby will never convince some mums and dads that its ok. Generally the sport is very safe and very rewarding. Lets play.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 09:41

    Bound to be a red card and a couple of injuries against Fiji so I'm sure the drama will continue.

  • Comment posted by NumberEight, today at 09:40

    Better off without the two of them!

  • Comment posted by Peter B, today at 09:40

    Given Farrells' history compared to Vunipola this seems unduly harsh or spot on, if the latter then Farrells' ban is far too short (bit like Sexton)

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 09:39

    Get Tom Willis back in there. And then replace OF with Henry Slade.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 09:41

      Display name replied:
      If only.

  • Comment posted by tecwo, today at 09:39

    Send for the European player of the year (Mercer)

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 09:37

    The way England are set up and play it won't make any difference

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 09:37

    I understand why players are only being given short suspensions this close to the World Cup but I hope that once the tournament is over actions like Vunipola's, Farrell's and Fagerson's result in 6 game bans.
    Strong punishments is the only way to properly reduce head injuries.

    • Reply posted by Galeac, today at 09:42

      Galeac replied:
      I disagree the players know the consequence they are not only endangering fellow players health but also THEIR ability to play in the world cup!

  • Comment posted by LordAngmar, today at 09:36

    I’m sure he’ll learn a lot at world rugby.

    • Reply posted by Stop the lies, today at 09:40

      Stop the lies replied:
      Just like Farrell didn't

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 09:36

    Seems consistent with the Fagerson ban. Does this mean England can bring in another specialist 8, or do they have to use someone that is already in the squad?

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 09:37

      Display name replied:
      Not unless they drop someone.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 09:36

    Moala gets 5 games for a fairly tame tip tackle (not that dangerous if you watch it).

    Vunipola gets 2 games for a straight arm/shoulder to the head.

    The system is a mess.

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 09:39

      MD03 replied:
      This Emgland team and their discipline are a mess.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 09:35

    Another bloody farce!!

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 09:41

      slotsyboy replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by AttenboroughLives, today at 09:35

    Even as an English rugby fan I believe this and Farrells punishments are wrong. Along with Sexton’s ban, to end just short of the WC, it’s all very convenient… There need to be consequences otherwise what’s the point?

    With the RFU (and WR) making such a big deal of player safety, to the point of changing the tackle height for the community game, and then this…?

  • Comment posted by gwdychan, today at 09:35

    The system is Laughable

