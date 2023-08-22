Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stade Francais wing Paolo Odogwu scored his first Italy try in their 57-7 win over Romania

Italy have named former Wasps wing Paolo Odogwu in their World Cup squad.

Odogwu, now 26, was named in England's 28-man squad for the 2021 Six Nations but failed to make an appearance.

The wing declared for Italy ahead of the upcoming World Cup, making his debut against Ireland on 5 August.

Star full-back Ange Capuozzo is also included after returning to the team on Saturday for the first time since February, featuring in a 57-7 win over Romania.

Capuozzo was named World Rugby's breakthrough player of the year in 2022 and is Italy's standout performer heading to the World Cup in France.

Flanker Michele Lamaro will captain the side which has an average age of 26, with 24 players appearing at their first World Cup.

Head coach Kieran Crowley has named four scrum-halves. They include Alessandro Garbisi, brother of starting fly-half Paolo, who is also involved.

Experienced fly-half Tommaso Allan also makes the 33-man squad for his third World Cup.

Italy have one more warm-up game before the World Cup, against Japan on Saturday in Treviso, and face New Zealand and hosts France in their pool as well as Namibia and Uruguay.

Italy World Cup squad

Forwards: Ceccarelli, Ferrari, Fischetti, Nemer, Riccioni, Zani, Bigi, Faiva, Nicotera, N Cannone, Lamb, Ruzza, Sisi, L Cannone, Halafihi, Lamaro (capt), Negri, Pettinelli, Zuliani.

Backs: Fusco, A Garbisi, Page-Relo, Varney, Allan, Da Re, P Garbisi, Brex, Morisi, Bruno, Odogwu, Ioane, Capuozzo, Pani.