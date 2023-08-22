Owen Farrell red card: England captain to miss first two World Cup pool games as ban reinstated
Owen Farrell will miss the first two pool games at the World Cup after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card.
The England captain's four-game ban means he will miss the group games against Argentina and Japan, with two warm-up matches also included.
Farrell's red card was overturned by an independent judicial committee, which itself was then overruled on Tuesday.
The Appeal Committee said the tackle was "always illegal".
Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system when he made a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales on 12 August.
The Appeal Committee unanimously determined that, in their original hearing, the Disciplinary Committee should have considered Farrell's attempt to wrap his opponent in the tackle. The Appeal Committee subsequently determined that no mitigation could be made for the tackle and has banned Farrell.
England's opening World Cup game against Argentina is on 9 September in Marseille.
More to follow
