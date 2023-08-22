Close menu

Owen Farrell red card: England captain to miss first two World Cup pool games as ban reinstated

From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell after being sent off against Wales
Owen Farrell was initially shown a yellow card before the new 'Bunker' review system upgraded the decision to a sending off

Owen Farrell will miss the first two pool games at the World Cup after World Rugby successfully appealed against the decision to overturn his red card.

The England captain's four-game ban means he will miss the group games against Argentina and Japan, with two warm-up matches also included.

Farrell's red card was overturned by an independent judicial committee, which itself was then overruled on Tuesday.

The Appeal Committee said the tackle was "always illegal".

Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system when he made a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales on 12 August.

The Appeal Committee unanimously determined that, in their original hearing, the Disciplinary Committee should have considered Farrell's attempt to wrap his opponent in the tackle. The Appeal Committee subsequently determined that no mitigation could be made for the tackle and has banned Farrell.

England's opening World Cup game against Argentina is on 9 September in Marseille.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

500 comments

  • Comment posted by LordAngmar, today at 20:44

    As an England fan, not only am I appalled and demoralised by the terrible performances of the team, Borthwick, and the state of the English game in general- which is in crisis- I’m also of the belief Farrell deserves a much bigger ban.

    Absolute disgrace and farce that this process couldn’t just call a spade a spade. Farrell is a liability, as is the coach.

    • Reply posted by Auntie Dotty, today at 20:48

      Auntie Dotty replied:
      Anything else ?

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 20:43

    Regardless of the outcome the process has been a bit odd

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 20:57

      Mr B replied:
      Indeed - court of public opinion/social media cast their judgement (not that it was wrong).

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 20:46

    Good, and anyone defending his tackling technique is wearing partisan blinders.

    Hopefully this will knock some sense into him, and see him correct this awful flaw in his game, that has been brushed under the carpet by the RFU for too long

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 20:55

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      He gets paid whether he plays or not and he's already proven he couldn't care less.
      No matter how many times people try to teach him.
      Just ignores it all.

  • Comment posted by ralphjohn69, today at 20:42

    Seems like he got off lightly to me.

    • Reply posted by Old Forge, today at 21:06

      Old Forge replied:
      Defo. No deterrent. Banning for life would stop poor play.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 20:44

    While this may be correct it shows what a farce Rugby has become. The intent may be right but the laws as they stand are not fit for purpose when the only people who benefit are lawyers. And this is meant to be sport. Run by a bunch of idiotic amateurs.

    • Reply posted by Pundit, today at 20:48

      Pundit replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Maurice, today at 20:43

    4 matchs seems lenient given previous record and bans handed to other players recently

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 20:52

      Makadag replied:
      Sextononly got 3 match ban & Willemse didn't even get a ban!!!

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 20:45

    He is a liability. Now he is banned SB ought to look to replace him in the squad. Billy will also be banned when they announce that tomorrow and he should also be told to stay at home.
    Too many distractions.

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 20:49

      slotsyboy replied:
      You have more chance of being picked than any of that happening. Borthwick will simply carry on and pick both for every game as soon as they are available. He doesn’t know anything else I’m afraid.

  • Comment posted by Mr S, today at 20:45

    Not many sports can hit Self Destruct like Rugby Union

    • Reply posted by cj, today at 20:57

      cj replied:
      F1? Cricket?

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 20:43

    Got off lightly.

  • Comment posted by ThatGuy, today at 20:46

    How on earth did he have any mitigation, this was his 2nd red card this year for the same offence!

    • Reply posted by Fubber, today at 20:55

      Fubber replied:
      4 red cards in 18,008 minutes of professional rugby. But don’t let facts get in the way.

  • Comment posted by Peaser71, today at 20:47

    Complete cop out against a repeat offender who has already been to tackle school. Farce!

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 20:42

    Farce

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 20:55

      nigelg replied:
      I wonder what a player from any other country would have received oh wait wasnt it 10 games?this is a serial offender who deserves a meaningful ban.

  • Comment posted by Dave M, today at 20:46

    The whole thing a farce, rugby making it's self look stupid.

    • Reply posted by Cargo96, today at 20:48

      Cargo96 replied:
      No. Stupid is repeatedly tackling without arm and striking players in the head

  • Comment posted by sport is for everyone, today at 20:44

    What a bizarre process this has been

  • Comment posted by brynboy15, today at 20:46

    I don't understand it al all, it's not like he's done the same thing on lots of other occasions is it. Wait a minute.........

  • Comment posted by The_night_watchman, today at 20:45

    Common sense prevailed. Not his first time either.

  • Comment posted by welshwizard, today at 20:50

    Can someone please explain why the panel have taken into account the Ireland game last weekend when Farrell was available ? Should have been a six match ban as an upgrade on previous sentence. Bottled again by the authorities whoever they are - six nations, world rugby etc ??

    • Reply posted by rdk, today at 20:56

      rdk replied:
      At least six weeks.

  • Comment posted by bhbhbh, today at 20:51

    He should appeal the appeal and make it a best of 3.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 20:54

      Makadag replied:
      WR would appeal again to make it best of 5

  • Comment posted by PHILLIS, today at 20:59

    Irish fan here. Farrell has previous, so should have learned to dip into tackles by now. Given the fact that the Welsh player changed direction just before impact, a 4 game ban feels about right to me. He made a mistake and will now pay for it.
    However, he is a good, committed player. Can’t understand the vitriol about him on this thread - especially from England fans.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:01

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      They need any excuse

  • Comment posted by Linbobs, today at 20:43

    Only 2. Joke

    • Reply posted by Loz, today at 20:53

      Loz replied:
      4. Ireland and Fiji warm ups and the two first pool games.

