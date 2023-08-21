Rio Dyer made his Wales debut against New Zealand during the 2022 autumn internationals

Wing Rio Dyer could have been forgiven to think his World Cup dream was over after Wales' warm-up defeat against South Africa.

After much deliberation, referee Andrew Brace sent him to the sin bin in the 34th minute for appearing to slap the ball into touch to prevent a try.

To add insult to injury, the Springboks were also awarded a penalty try.

Dyer then spent 10 minutes thinking he had "butchered" his chance to represent his nation at a maiden World Cup.

Now sporting a black eye after a "head on head" collision with Damian Willemse, he is relieved to know that he will be flying out to France in the next couple of weeks having been named in Warren Gatland's 33-man squad.

"The excitement probably hasn't fully hit yet, all the messages are coming congratulating me," said Dyer.

"I was watching the Youtube video still nervous because we didn't get a briefing on whether we were in or not, so it hasn't sunk in.

"The whole day is one I won't forget, I've watched the World Cup, so to be a part of it is an amazing occasion for me."

Family joy

Dyer watched the squad announcement video by himself at home whilst members of his family watched it together and were clearly over the moon to see Dyer included for the first time.

"I was up about 8:30am pacing around for a few hours, watching the time but it wasn't going quick enough," said Dyer.

"My family live only about five minutes away as soon as my name got called out I knew what their reaction would be.

"As I was travelling home, my mum was ringing me and ringing me but I wanted to see them in person, when I walked through the door they said they couldn't have been more proud.

"The reason behind most players is to give back to what their family have been through during all the years they've played the game, so to see their reaction was a very nice moment."

Yellow card fears

Dyer's yellow card came after a lengthy deliberation between Brace and the television match official.

"Walking off in front of all the fans, with the pressure of selection coming up on the Monday I was sat on that chair thinking I've probably just butchered my chance and cost my team, it was embarrassing for me," Dyer said.

"I could have easily just had a yellow card and thrown my toys out of the pram and put my head under the shed and thought it is what it is, it's done now, but I wanted to go out there and impress and put that effort in."

With only nine caps to his name, it has been a rapid rise for Dyer who is still only 23.

"Four years ago I was just starting to get into the mix with the Dragons, I was still an academy player," Dyer recalls.

"I remember watching [Aaron] Wainwright, because he's two years above me and thinking how amazing it is that someone I know and was in school with is playing in a World Cup.

"I thought if I keep pushing myself and focusing, I can get there myself.

"I remember Cheslin Kolbe's try [against England in the 2019 final], thinking how special an occasion that was and seeing the passion behind it.

"That's why everyone plays rugby for that emotion after all the tough times."