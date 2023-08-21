Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France flanker Anthony Jelonch won the last of his 25 caps against Scotland in February

Hosts France have named Anthony Jelonch in their World Cup squad despite the flanker still recovering from a serious knee injury.

Jelonch, 27, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in France's Six Nations win over Scotland in February.

France head coach Fabien Galthie said Jelonch had "worked a lot to get back to where he is now".

"He's not fit now but we think he will be back to his best by mid-September." Galthie told TF1.

The decision comes after first-choice fly-half Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

Former France captain Galthie has chosen not to pick a third number 10 in Ntamack's absence, with full-back Thomas Ramos able to cover Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy.

France begin their World Cup campaign against three-time winners New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on 8 September.

Prop Cyril Baille is included despite suffering from a calf issue, as one of 10 Toulouse players in the squad, with Galthie expecting him to return to fitness by the middle of next month.

Exciting young winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Paul Boudehent are both included after only making their international debuts earlier this month.

Experienced full-back Brice Dulin, who captained the side in this month's warm-up defeat in Scotland, is among 11 players who have not been selected but will provide back-up for the 33-man squad.

France World Cup squad

Forwards: Cyril Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Reda Wardi, Uini Atonio, Dorian Aldegheri, Sipili Falatea, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Pierre Bourgarit, Thibaud Flament, Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Maxime Lucu, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy, Damian Penaud, Gabin Villiere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Thomas Ramos, Melvyn Jaminet