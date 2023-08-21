Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell's high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham was initially punished with a yellow card before being upgraded to a red

England's Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola face disciplinary panels on Tuesday as both players prepare to learn their World Cup fate.

It will be the second time in a week that Farrell has faced a panel as World Rugby contests a decision to overturn his red card against Wales.

Vunipola was sent off against Ireland for a shoulder-to-head challenge on prop Andrew Porter on Saturday.

The England duo risk bans and could miss the start of the World Cup.

The pair were both shown yellow cards that were later upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system, but the disciplinary panel reviewing Farrell's August 12 incident found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.

World Rugby challenged the Six Nations panel's decision in that case, saying it considered that "player welfare is the number one priority".

The low-range sanction for dangerous tackles is two matches with the mid-range ban up to six games.

Farrell, the 31-year-old England captain, will appear in front of a three-person independent judicial committee via video conference, before Vunipola's hearing in front of a different panel.

If banned, Farrell would miss a chunk of England's World Cup pool games, starting with Argentina on 9 September.

Meanwhile, Saracens forward Vunipola was selected by England head coach Steve Borthwick as the only specialist number eight in his World Cup squad.

England have only one more warm-up game - against Fiji on 26 August - before the World Cup starts.