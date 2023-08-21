Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Keith Earls celebrates with fans after Ireland's World Cup warm-up win over England

Keith Earls has a "burning desire" to travel to the fourth World Cup of his career after celebrating his 100th Ireland cap with a stunning try.

Earls led out Ireland alongside his three daughters on Saturday in Dublin.

He then marked the occasion in style by coming off the bench to seal a 29-10 win over England with a diving finish.

"That's the reason I came back for pre-season; that's the reason I'm doing everything possible to stay fit," said Earls of possible World Cup selection.

The 35-year-old received a host of touching tributes ahead of the landmark appearance at the Aviva Stadium, while his family were invited into camp on Thursday.

The Munster wing went a year without international action due to injury issues before lining up against Italy at the start of the month but insists he did not return solely on sentimental grounds as he eyes a place on the plane to France.

"That's why I'm here. I have that burning desire to give myself the best chance of going to the World Cup and I tell you one thing: I'd hate to be the coaches trying to pick their 33-man squad. It's going to be tough."

Head coach Andy Farrell is due to reduce his squad by five to a final 33 following Saturday's clash with Samoa in Bayonne.

His Six Nations champions registered a 12th consecutive win by comfortably beating Steve Borthwick's England at the Aviva Stadium.

'Probably the worst week of my life'

The unassuming Earls, who added to scores from Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe and Mack Hansen with his 36th Ireland try, felt a little uncomfortable in the spotlight and feared being left embarrassed as an unused replacement following the big build-up.

"I was saying to the lads, it was probably the worst week of my life with all the attention around the 100th cap," he said.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done on Thursday trying to keep the tears out of my eyes around all of the lads.

"But I think I managed to do it, so that was grand.

"I'm delighted everything worked out perfectly and there's not a better bunch of lads to do it with.

"It was a special, special moment to walk out with my three girls.

"It was hell sitting on the bench though. It was nerve-wracking, thinking: 'Will he put me on? This will be very embarrassing after everything I've gone through.'"

In addition to receiving video messages from the likes of Ireland great Brian O'Driscoll and former coaches Declan Kidney and Joe Schmidt, Earls was presented with his milestone cap by coach Farrell, while captain Johnny Sexton and forwards coach Paul O'Connell gave speeches.

Keith Earls on the pitch with daughters Ella-May, Laurie and Emie after Ireland's win over England

Hansen 'a unique character'

A more offbeat homage came from team-mate Hansen, who shaved the initials KE and the number 100 into an eye-catching green haircut before claiming the man-of-the-match award against England.

"He actually came in with just his hair dyed green and then he got this idea he wanted to cut a shamrock into the side of his head," said Earls.

"That kind of went a bit pear-shaped and then he was like, 'Let's get KE 100 into my head'.

"I was sitting in the team room and I was like, I want no part in this and walked away. and then Craig [Casey] sent me a picture and what a horrendous job they had done on it.

"That man [Hansen], he's such a unique character in rugby.

"When you can act like that and cut your hair like that and then go out and perform like that, you just have to leave him be."