Australia fly-half Arabella McKenzie (right) was among the players who posted the statement on social media

Australia women have criticised Rugby Australia over their treatment compared to the men's team, saying they are not "promoted equally".

Players posted a statement external-link on social media which read: "You told us flying anything beyond economy was too costly. Then you flew the Wallabies business class on a trip shorter than ours.

"The future of our games hangs in the balance."

Rugby Australia said: "We know we have a way to go."

It added: "We are taking steps towards a fully professional future for the Wallaroos and investing more broadly in women's rugby across national and community competitions."

A Rugby Australia social media post, which has since been deleted, appeared to show partners of the men's players boarding a flight to France external-link last week for the World Cup, which starts on 8 September.

Australia forward Sera Naiqama said this was "not offered to our partners" for last year's Women's World Cup.

She added: "Before you attack, let's not forget in June the lads flew business class to South Africa yet we, their female equivalent, endured a 14-hour flight in economy to Canada less than 12 hours after our Test against the Black Ferns."

Australia women players are part-time, but Rugby Australia said it would work towards full-time contracts by 2025.

Other grievances include the 11 backroom staff for the men's side under head coach Eddie Jones, and the decision to recruit rugby league player Joseph Suaalii on a reported A$5m (£2.5m) contract. external-link

The women's players' statement read: "You told us full-time contracts were in the pipeline, that there wasn't enough money to keep the men in the game, let alone us. Then you paid $5m for an NRL player.

"You said our program would go professional, and our coach would be full-time. How many coaches has Eddie taken to the World Cup?

"We've seen the impact that women's sport has had on the Australian sporting landscape, thanks to the Matildas.

"It's time for the chairman, board, and CEO to prioritise the future of Australian women's rugby and allocate adequate resources.

"It's time to acknowledge that we are not promoted equally, even on a free platform."

In sharing the statement, Australia fly-half Arabella McKenzie posted: "At a time women's sport is shining in Australia, the reality isn't the same for the Wallaroos #yourmove."

Australia's men's and women's football sides signed an agreement in 2019 to share revenue equally.

The Women's World Cup football semi-final between Australia and England in Sydney produced record television viewing figures in the host country, drawing a peak audience of more than 11 million.