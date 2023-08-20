Close menu

Rugby World Cup: Wales name Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake as co-captains for tournament

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Team mates, room mates and now co-captains - Lake and Morgan

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has chosen flanker Jac Morgan and hooker Dewi Lake as co-captains for the 2023 World Cup in France.

They will lead a 33-man squad that only includes two specialist scrum-halves in Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies, with Kieran Hardy left out.

The party contains injured players Taulupe Faletau and Gareth Anscombe.

Wales open their Pool C campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

There are further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Props Corey Domachowski and Henry Thomas are included having won their first senior caps for Wales during the summer series matches this August, while 20-year-old Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins is the youngest member of the squad.

There are 16 players included in the squad who have not been involved at a World Cup.

The 15 players left out from the extended 48-man squad are Kieron Assiratti, Ben Carter, Rhys Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Sam Parry, Taine Plumtree, Teddy Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Cai Evans, Kieran Hardy, Max Llewellyn, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Keiran Williams and Owen Williams.

Wales 33-man squad for World Cup

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (co-captain), Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.

Co-captains, scrum-half surprise

Gatland indicated he would consider the co-captains option and the young appointments evoke memories of Sam Warburton being appointed as a 22-year-old for the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand, when Gatland masterminded a run to the semi-finals.

Wales have lost the experience of former captains Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Ken Owens to international retirement and injuries. Morgan and Lloyd have played 20 internationals between them.

Morgan captained Wales in two of the three warm-up games, the opening win against England in Cardiff and final loss to South Africa, while hooker Lake led the side in the defeat to England at Twickenham.

"They are two young players who will complement each other well," said Gatland.

"They are good mates and have a good relationship. It's a good opportunity. It is something that I have never done before. They have got a big future ahead of them."

Wales have only chosen two specialist scrum-halves in Williams and Davies. The last occasion Wales only took two scrum-halves to a World Cup was 2003, when wing Shane Williams covered the number nine role as a third option.

It has allowed Gatland to name an extra back with Leigh Halfpenny preparing for his third World Cup alongside George North, who will become the fifth Wales player to appear in four global tournaments after Gareth Thomas, Stephen Jones, Gethin Jenkins and Alun Wyn Jones.

"If we do pick injuries, it is not too far of a distance to go," said Gatland.

"We'd had a discussion with the players right from the start that the tipping point could be we take two nines or three 10s. There was no certainty about anyone being selected in the squad.

"There is potentially a point there where you have got to make a concession and look at a bit of depth.

"Probably all along we were thinking of three nines, and we were just looking at some depth in our back three, and covering players that are getting on a little bit and whether they can back up in all the games.

"We just wanted a bit more cover in that back three."

Gatland indicated if one of the scrum-halves was injured in the warm-up of a game then Scarlets fly-half Sam Costelow could act as number nine cover.

"If we do have a head injury assessment (HIA) and someone's out then we are going to have to potentially make a call on whether we call someone into the squad," said Gatland.

"We know we've taken a risk. Other teams have done the same thing.

"You've got a pinching point in the squad somewhere in terms of the numbers but those nines (Davies and Williams) have been robust and we are confident they are going to be fine.

"If we get a HIA then we'll need to look at that, address it, and see what happens."

Injury issues

Gatland currently has up to seven players carrying niggles ahead of their World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Fly-half Anscombe and number eight Faletau are the only members of the squad who have not featured in any of the three warm-up games.

Hookers Lake and Ryan Elias, plus lock Dafydd Jenkins suffered injuries during Wales' home and away appointments with England and are battling to be fit to face Fiji.

Fly-half Dan Biggar (back) and full-back Liam Williams (hamstring) pulled out of the South Africa defeat because of minor problems, in moves that were labelled "precautionary".

There are only three specialist locks in Will Rowlands, Adam Beard and Jenkins, with Christ Tshiunza adding another second-row option while also able to play in the back row.

New Scarlets signing Taine Plumtree picked up a shoulder injury against England at Twickenham which hampered the back-five forward's chance of selection.

"Taine is unlucky," said Gatland.

"Over the next couple of weeks you are probably looking at the amount of players that can take part in training and some live sessions. He's unfortunately drawn the short straw in terms of that.

"I had a chat to him this morning and said to him be ready in case there's potentially an opportunity. I spoke to him last week about where he was at with his injury.

"It was always going to be a tight call whether we were going to take him."

World Cup games

Wales v Fiji, Bordeaux, Sunday, 10 September 20:00 BST

Wales v Portugal, Nice, Saturday, 16 September 16:45 BST

Wales v Australia, Lyon, Sunday, 24 September 20:00 BST

Wales v Georgia, Nantes, Saturday, 7 October 14:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by Eman Yalpisd, today at 13:39

    Congratulations to all selected. I'm sure people will have their favourites but as a nation let's get behind the boys.

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cymru am byth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:48

      flibb replied:
      Absolutely. Hopefully a good travelling contingent for the group games especially.

      No obligatory RWC game in Cardiff means all the more reason to back the team out in France.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 13:44

    Big day for a lot of these players.

    All the best lads, hope you have a good tournament.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 14:29

      flibb replied:
      And commiserations to those who missed out. The training camps look/sound pretty horrific, even if they’re getting paid as professionals. Lots of effort with no reward at the end of it.

      Some of them will surely be involved due to injuries at some point in the tournament, so hopefully they come in and make an impact if/when that happens.

      Otherwise tough luck in difficult circumstances.

  • Comment posted by mikeiplayer, today at 13:50

    Anyone watch fiji's 34-17 loss away to france on saturday? how did they look.I just don't see us beating them if i am honest,hopefully wrong.

    • Reply posted by Harleking, today at 13:55

      Harleking replied:
      It was a warm up game for France so a few changes.

      Can't see Wales losing to Fiji.

  • Comment posted by dave williams, today at 14:20

    This is building a squad for the next world cup in 4 years time.they do well reachingquarter finals

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 14:34

      flibb replied:
      Doubt there will be too many involved in 4 years time from this bunch tbh given there’s a fair bit of talent in the U20s, particularly in the backs.

      That narrative is as much about getting the media off their back than anything else. No one in that camp will be thinking about 2027.

  • Comment posted by Winke, today at 13:38

    Fiji, not France

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 14:00

    Great blend of youth & experience & a team that can go far in the WC. Don't think Wales have the firepower to trouble the big four atm but if the boys make it to the semis then, with a dash of added confidence who knows.
    Pob lwc Cymru

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 14:03

      dirty harry replied:
      A semi is possible, and when you get there after a confidence building run, against a team battered and bruised, maybe a tired team who's tackle attempt didnt quite drop low enough...

      Who knows. But your right, unlike 2011, 2015, and 2019 the firepower just isnt there

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:47

    As expected for the most part. Perhaps one or two shocks being the absence of a third scrum half, and only 3 locks. Great for Halfpenny and Lydiate to make it after major injury troubles.

    Big congrats to both Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan. A chance for a new generation to pave the way for hopefully some sort of future progress.

    Win that first game against Fiji and who knows what can happen!

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 13:59

      dirty harry replied:
      Tsuinza is the 4th lock, that's why the extra back rower in Lydiate is going

  • Comment posted by Peter John, today at 13:51

    All things considered Warren Garland has selected a pretty good squad. Am confident we will get out of the group with these boys and after that who knows.....?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:54

      flibb replied:
      Exactly that. Get past Fiji then it’s hopefully just a case of enjoying the rest of the group games. There’s 13 days between playing Oz and Georgia, so a long time to prepare for the QF should they beat Fiji (Georgia surely won’t be the ones to cause an upset).

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 13:46

    My oh my do I miss Alun Wyn Jones.

    • Reply posted by it is all going panwards, today at 14:28

      it is all going panwards replied:
      We all will, but sadly all good things come to an end.

  • Comment posted by Hywel Dda, today at 14:23

    Sure the warmups were a binfire (second half v England in Cardiff excluded), but there's plenty of genuine promise here. Maybe Gats will be right and Wales will surprise a few people, or if not, we can at least all enjoy watching some great rugby in the other half of the draw.

  • Comment posted by RichardJT, today at 14:31

    Forget the negativity, this is the squad and we need to get behind the boys in France.

  • Comment posted by greg, today at 14:24

    for god,s sake this is the best we can put out at the mow ...wonder years are gone the new welsh team is in the making... STOP picking get behind the boys and for once show the welsh supp... win loose or draw it.s our team support OUR BOYS in france

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:15

    Why do people give Adam Beard a hard time?

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 14:19

      dirty harry replied:
      He had a monstrous stinker v England and totally lost his head, especially in the lineout

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 13:59

    Co captains. So who makes the onfield decisions re penalty kick, talking to the ref etc ? Very confusing.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 14:01

      flibb replied:
      Quite possible that Jac Morgan will be captain with Dewi Lake on the bench for impact. When Morgan’s on the field he captains, when he’s not it’s Dewi Lake. When neither are, it’s hopefully Biggar.

  • Comment posted by taffyghadaffi, today at 14:32

    Great to see so many positive comments

  • Comment posted by flex, today at 14:04

    All I'll say is they haven't put the strongest XV out in any of the warm ups, not sure how much difference it would have made against SA, but the added experience alone would have kept the s ore down a little. First game against Fiji will be massive, get through that and hopefully they can build some momentum.

    • Reply posted by my username, today at 14:20

      my username replied:
      There was some daft play and daft decisions in SA game. Two intercept tries, a no-look pass over the shoulder for the SA to flop over and touchdown, a penalty try that shouldn't have been...and so on. SA caused the pressure that led to the meltdown, so credit to them. Wales need to be more patient and not panic. Most worrying, they were going backwards, more often than not, with ball in hand.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 14:25

    I thought the rules allowed , that if one of the squad ( scrum half) was injured, a replacement could be called up

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 13:59

    I just about understand the whole co-captain thing if one is a forward and one a back, even more so if one is in a specialist position like hooker or scrum half that is routinely replaced. But 2 starting forwards? Watch as they both jog off on 65 and a 3rd captain is required. Or the ref consults both for a decision. Gatland has swerved this and could leave Wales leaderless in critical situations

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 14:04

      dirty harry replied:
      Biggar is very adept to lead, as is Beard.

      If you saw Liam William's last week he likes a say too...

  • Comment posted by Gerallt, today at 14:24

    On the whole as expected I’d say. Bit concerned to see Beard, Francis and Tshinza. I don’t see an easy game anywhere in the pool and from what I’ve seen they don’t contribute much. Obviously we don’t see as much as the coaches do and it maybe we just don’t have the quality. For me it’s all about the front five. We can put out a serviceable first choice but the bench and below that look weak.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 14:31

    Good luck boys!

