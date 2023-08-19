Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Billy Vunipola was penalised for a high tackle on Irish prop Andrew Porter

England's Billy Vunipola could miss part of the World Cup after being sent off against Ireland, a week after Owen Farrell's controversial red card against Wales.

After an initial yellow card, the new bunker review system resulted in the Saracens number eight receiving a red after his shoulder-to-head challenge on Irish prop Andrew Porter in Dublin.

England now face two disciplinary hearings this week with only one more warm-up game against Fiji on 26 August, before their opening World Cup game against Argentina on 9 September.

This latest setback now gives head coach Steve Borthwick a fresh headache after selecting Vunipola as the only specialist number eight in his World Cup squad earlier this month.

Harlequins' Alex Dombrandt was left out of the 33-man squad to go to France, but could be called in as back-up.

Borthwick is already facing a possible ban for captain Farrell, whose red card was initially overturned - but an appeal by World Rugby who say "player welfare is the number one priority" has led to a new hearing in front of a three-person independent judicial committee on Tuesday.

England lost Saturday's match at the Aviva Stadium 29-10.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the Farrell high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales last week found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal. The panel said the involvement of hooker Jamie George in the tackle caused Basham to change direction.

The original decision to overturn the card met with split opinion and was hotly debated all week.

But World Rugby have challenged that verdict and said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority".

If World Rugby is successful, Farrell, 31, would miss a chunk of England's World Cup pool stage games.

Before Saturday's match, Ireland coach Andy Farrell called the controversy over son Owen's disciplinary process a "circus" that was "absolutely disgusting".

Owen Farrell was suspended for five games in 2020 and also served a two-match ban in 2016.

In January, the RFU approved a reduction in tackle height for the community game in England in order to improve player safety, with head injuries a major area for concern in recent years.

Before Farrell's latest red card was overturned, he faced a potential ban of six games as the mid-range sanction, having received a three-week ban for the same offence in January.

England will also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in their World Cup pool.

More to follow.