Wales 16-52 South Africa: Warren Gatland's side slump to record defeat against world champions

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

From the section Welsh Rugby

Malcolm Marx got South Africa rolling with the first of their tries in Cardiff
Hooker Malcolm Marx got South Africa rolling with the first of their tries in Cardiff
Nations Series: Wales v South Africa
Wales (9) 16
Try: Parry Con: C Evans Pens: Costelow 3
South Africa (24) 52
Tries: Marx, Moodie 2, Penalty try, Kriel 2, Du Toit, Willemse Cons: Libbok 5

World champions South Africa produced an eight-try demolition of an experimental and inexperienced Wales in a World Cup warm-up game in Cardiff.

There were two tries for Jessie Kriel and Canan Moodie, with more scores from Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damien Willemse and a penalty try.

Sam Costelow kicked three Wales penalties, while hooker Sam Parry scored a late consolation try.

Wales coach Warren Gatland names his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday.

It was a chastening record defeat for the humbled hosts in Cardiff as the Springboks proved the predictable step-up from the England double-header Wales had previously faced this month.

'A lot of learnings' for Gatland after Boks defeat

It was also the first time Wales have conceded 50 points under the head coach tenure of Gatland, who has claimed his side will do something special at the World Cup.

Gatland will now take Wales to France with a joint all-time low world ranking of 10th as they open the campaign against Fiji on 10 September in Bordeaux, before further group games against Portugal, Georgia and Australia.

Wales' starting side against South Africa had only 235 caps with with only 39 international appearances in the backline.

The hosts lost the experience of British and Irish Lions trio Alex Cuthbert (calf), Dan Biggar (back), and Liam Williams (hamstring), the trio having pulled out of the starting line-up as "precautionary measures".

In contrast, there were 659 caps in South Africa's line-up featuring the likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende and fit again captain Siya Kolisi.

The Springboks skipper went off at half-time after coming through his return. Kolisi has spent the last four months on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

South Africa now head to Twickenham to face New Zealand next Friday in their final warm-up match.

Running the rule

Wales wing Rio Dyer fends off South Africa's Damian Willemse
Wing Rio Dyer was a rare bright spark for Wales despite a first-half yellow card

There were very few positives for Gatland to consider in the carnage, with Wales showing a porous defence and an error-strewn and ineffective attack.

Maybe another all-action performance from captain Jac Morgan, while wing Rio Dyer was lively, despite having a first-half yellow card for a professional foul and centre Johnny Williams produced an encouraging performance. It was slim pickings though.

Wing Tom Rogers, fly-half Costelow and new cap Cai Evans at full-back were given opportunities after the withdrawal of Biggar, Cuthbert and Williams.

Rogers made an immediate impression by winning an early high ball, but then illegally tackled Kolbe in the air.

The Scarlets wing was caught out in defence after jumping out of the line, with Kolisi providing a try-scoring pass to Marx, and missed a tackle on centre Kriel as the South African sprinted away to score his second try.

Centre Johnny Williams bounced off an early attempted Marx tackle to set up the opening penalty kick for Costelow and initiated an early penalty after disrupting a South Africa ruck.

Williams also demonstrated his silky hands with a long pass that gave new cap Evans the chance for what could have been a first-half storming try, but gave away an interception try in the second half.

Williams was involved in a 22nd Wales centre partnership in 42 games since the 2019 World Cup when he linked up with Mason Grady, who inexplicably coughed up possession to opposite number Kriel for a first-half try.

After being handed debuts against England together in Cardiff, it was another chance for Cardiff props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti to impress against the much-vaunted Springboks front row.

It proved an inauspicious start as Wales conceded a free-kick and three penalties from four scrums in the first half, while the Springboks set-piece maintained the upper hand after the break.

Final decisions

Gatland has some decisions to make after that humiliation in Cardiff.

Only fly-half Gareth Anscombe, Cuthbert and number eight Taulupe Faletau have not featured competitively among a 48-man training squad during the August schedule.

Hookers Dewi Lake and Ryan Elias, lock Dafydd Jenkins and back-row forward Taine Plumtree suffered injuries during Wales' home and away appointments with England.

Gatland admitted a discussion would be had on how many players he takes to France who are currently nursing knocks.

How many would now have played themselves out of the equation based on Saturday's showing remains to be seen.

Wales coach Warren Gatland on Amazon Prime: "It's disappointing, physically we were dominated both sides of the ball, for me that was disappointing. We gifted soft tries as well. I thought the yellow card on Rio Dyer was pretty harsh, the angles that we saw it looked like it hit a green hand first and then it's a penalty try and yellow card. Then we conceded straight after that from the kick off. It really changed the complexion going into half-time as we then needed to chase it.

"We could have played a couple of players today that were carrying a few niggles, but we wanted to be training fully all week to try and build some confidence around that. There were some players with inexperience out there and hopefully there'll be some learning.

"I thought South Africa were very good. They didn't make many mistakes, they carried the ball well, their defence put us under pressure. For a lot of those players playing against them, world champions, fully loaded, it's an experience for Wales.

"It's about looking back at some of the soft points we conceded and before half-time as well where can we fix those problems. They're definitely fixable. We need to be a little bit better in terms of the contact area and cleaning out and defensively coming off the line a bit more and winning some of those collisions. We let them dictate the pace of the game and play on the front foot.

"We'll go back to the hotel tonight as a coaching team and get as close to the final squad as we can. We'll then reconvene Sunday morning and if we've got any doubts about the squad we'll let the players know on Monday."

Wales: C Evans; Rogers, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Costelow, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Parry, N Smith, H Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, Rees-Zammit.

South Africa: Le Roux; Moodie, Kriel, de Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, J Hendrikse; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe, Kleyn, Snyman, Kolisi (capt), du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Koch, Mostert, van Staden, Vermeulen, G Williams, Willemse.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).

Assistant referees: Chris Busby (IRFU) and Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU)

784 comments

  • Comment posted by Archbishop of Banterbury, at 17:31 19 Aug

    Having the pool stage draw 3 years before the World Cup is a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 18:06 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      No it’s not. It’s an imperfect but best way to get a fair draw - reward performances in the RWC, when all else is equal, rather than incentivise a team to go on a summer tour to Arg or Japan and avoid NZ and SA in the autumn to boost their ranking points just before the draw.

      It’s better to do it closer to the last RWC rather than the upcoming one.

  • Comment posted by Welshandproud, at 17:26 19 Aug

    3 valuable lessons for Warren Gatland today.
    Big beats small
    Fast beats slow
    Fancy Swiss training camps don’t give refunds.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 17:29 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      Fortunately they won’t face a team as good as SA until at least the semi finals.

  • Comment posted by taysider, at 17:36 19 Aug

    Speaking as a neutral, I thought the Welsh performance today was much better than against England in their last two matches despite the size of the loss against the world champion's. It's going to take some time to build a team that reflects previous performance and glories; look how long it's taken Scotland. You have a young team. Have patience. Your day will come again.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 17:47 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      It’s called we do a little trolling…

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, at 17:28 19 Aug

    Wow, Wales and England are in a complete shambles a few weeks before the most important event every 4 years, how can that level of incompetence be accepted?
    no one will be sacked and will continue on blind again.
    worst bunch of players for both teams I have seen in my lifetime.
    WC is always between SH teams and the odd European team.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 17:30 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      Pivac will still be getting blamed in 10 years time for not blooding the youngsters like Scott Baldwin and Rhys Webb over the last 4 years.

  • Comment posted by OwenA, at 17:31 19 Aug

    So why did we field Wales one of most inexperienced side against basically last SA world cup winning team.. I recognized more names on the SA team sheet than that of Wales and I'm Welsh!

    • Reply posted by Topographic, at 17:36 19 Aug

      Topographic replied:
      Saves the first team getting a shellacking.

  • Comment posted by Next_Question, at 17:31 19 Aug

    I still fancy Wales to beat Portugal.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, at 17:38 19 Aug

      Malpas99 replied:
      Madness

  • Comment posted by wayne evans, at 18:02 19 Aug

    The result was hard to take. More embarrassing for me was the WRU needing to play piped music in order to create an atmosphere. Yet more proof that they've lost genuine supporters.

    • Reply posted by Byron, at 19:59 19 Aug

      Byron replied:
      Even the "Where Eagles Dare" theme wouldn't have helped them today.

  • Comment posted by mark, at 17:28 19 Aug

    I do feel that the slide started with the Brace decision to give a penalty try and sin bin a player. Why, why, still bafglef

    • Reply posted by Topographic, at 17:32 19 Aug

      Topographic replied:
      The slide started with team selection.

  • Comment posted by mick, at 18:00 19 Aug

    Shows how far Wales and England are behind the likes of SA.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, at 18:10 19 Aug

      Mr B replied:
      England have been poor but don't drag them into this debacle - remarkable how much of that diversion is going on.

  • Comment posted by RichardJT, at 17:52 19 Aug

    Gatland will know who he's got at the standard needed. Afraid not many of the starting 15 will make the 33. SA we're awesome and must be one of the favourites.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 21:14 19 Aug

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Yep, reckon the defending champions might just be among the favourites.

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, at 17:27 19 Aug

    Wales only needed another 12 penalties to tie the game.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, at 17:31 19 Aug

      Mr B replied:
      What... They were creeping up on them - another 5 minutes and they'd have won

  • Comment posted by Faraway1985, at 18:46 19 Aug

    I was at the game, the atmosphere was non-existant even at kick off. I haven't been to a game at the stadium for a number of years and remember it being a special occasion but this was terrible. Too many girls with everything hanging out roaming around with their dis-interested boyfriends. The music blaring made me cringe, DJ Josh clearly wasn't reading the room..

    • Reply posted by No Surrender, at 18:59 19 Aug

      No Surrender replied:
      Everything hanging out? I missed that - what channel was it on?

  • Comment posted by AndyB, at 17:56 19 Aug

    As an England fan would normally revel in this type of result but given how horrendously awful we both are at the moment I feel a kind of kindred spirit with the Welsh.
    Expectations of both teams incredible low, World Cup could be dire.

    • Reply posted by Loki, at 20:45 19 Aug

      Loki replied:
      Why we don’t feel a kinderd feeling for you

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, at 18:02 19 Aug

    Men against boys form the off. Absolute rubbish from 1 to 15. I said it would be a 40 point defeat and I wasn’t far off. If the Springboks had maintained their intensity for the last 10/15 minutes it would have been a 50 point thrashing!!

    • Reply posted by Adam, at 19:08 19 Aug

      Adam replied:
      Wales were having an actually good competitive game before diers yellow card

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, at 18:22 19 Aug

    Gatland hung his young lads out to dry today. Nobody else, him. Sending anything other than your best team out against SA is a dereliction of duty.

    • Reply posted by Compton, at 21:51 19 Aug

      Compton replied:
      A good point

  • Comment posted by Webb1, at 17:36 19 Aug

    Where are we going!! Ok SA are a top side but this was a thrashing. Bet Gatland bails out after the World Cup and I wouldn't blame him.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 17:44 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      Lol Gatland is wedded to the WRU like shhh on a stick.

  • Comment posted by Norris McSquirter, at 17:49 19 Aug

    Whats the excuse today boys, was it Wales B or perhaps Wales F team that were slapped all round the shop ?

  • Comment posted by JGR, at 17:26 19 Aug

    Fairly predictable, however a lot of naivety shown by a lot of Welsh players who missed their chance for this WC.

    Nobody wants to play heads up rugby, trying to follow the plans regardless.

    Hardy was sooooo sloooooooow

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 17:32 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      Hard to make a case when the gulf in quality and physicality is that big.

      You can try and make a name for yourself by doing something flash, but what good is that in the long run?

      In reality this showed that the likes of Assiarati are just not ready for this standard yet and are better off having another 2-3 years getting used to test level.

  • Comment posted by its only a game, at 17:25 19 Aug

    A chance to play for your shirt, a chance to play with pride in front of your home nation. That was a disgrace Wales, the handling errors alone were an embarrassment, Wales were an embarrassment. The empty seats before the final whistle was an embarrassment. A fanbase that gets behind their nation... clearly not.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 17:36 19 Aug

      flibb replied:
      Once again I feel compelled to mention that this is a pre season friendly and warm up for the RWC, and all commentary should put that front and centre when considering performances, results etc.

  • Comment posted by RH, at 18:24 19 Aug

    God the uneven nature of the draw is an absolute joke. One of england or wales likely to be in a world cup semi, and both have been shambolic last 3 weeks

    • Reply posted by Makadag, at 18:26 19 Aug

      Makadag replied:
      England R worse than shambolic.......& I am English !!!

