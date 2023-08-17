Warren Gatland returned in December for a second spell after eight years in charge between 2007 and 2015

Warren Gatland has been backed to lead Wales all the way to the 2027 World Cup whatever happens in France, by Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) boss Nigel Walker.

Gatland's five-year contract, signed in December, has a post-World Cup clause.

However Walker, who will become WRU director of rugby following the appointment of Abi Tierney as chief executive, does not envisage its use.

He said: "I cannot see any circumstances where we would invoke that clause."

Gatland has won just two of his seven games since taking charge of Wales for a second time ahead of Saturday's final World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in Cardiff.

He has previously said he would not have taken the job had he known the full extent of Welsh rugby's problems, both on and off the pitch.

However the three-time Six Nations winner, who twice led Wales to World Cup semi-finals, clearly has plenty of credit in the bank with the WRU.

"We feel we have one of the best - if not the best - coaches in the world," said Walker.

"The contract was for five years and there is a clause but I cannot see any circumstances whereby we would invoke that.

"If you're going to change the coach then you would do it for the better. But whatever happens in the World Cup, Warren Gatland remains one of best coaches in the world.

"It's a long-term project and what I've seen Warren is quite capable of turning around the fortunes of Wales.

"I went to Switzerland to watch Wales train and the transformation in skills, fitness, commitment all the measures you use are off the scale. So I'm confident Wales will do well in the World Cup."

When asked about Walker's comments, Gatland said: "We'll see how the World Cup goes!

"I am just focusing on the short-term. I have never been a person who thinks long-term too much in terms of my own personal situation.

"I am a great believer in what will be will be. I have already said the work this group have done and strides we have made, I think we can do something pretty special at this World Cup, and I honestly believe that.

"If that happens, then those other things take care of themselves."

Gatland is due to name is 33-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.