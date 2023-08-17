Close menu

Ireland v England: George Ford starts at fly-half as Owen Farrell waits on result of appeal

George Ford
George Ford kicked the winning penalty against Wales last weekend

George Ford will start at fly-half against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday following the news captain Owen Farrell could yet be banned for his red card.

World Rugby is going to appeal against the decision to overturn Farrell's red card against Wales last weekend.

Head coach Steve Borthwick said Farrell "would otherwise have played".

Ford, who is set to make his first start for England since 2021, came on as a replacement in the win over Wales, kicking the winning points.

With Farrell not in the 23-man squad, Courtney Lawes will captain the side in Dublin.

"In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday's Test match in Dublin," Borthwick said.

"However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen's training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23.

"Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in."

Vice-captain Ellis Genge comes back into the starting XV after winning his 50th cap against Wales as a replacement, with new Toulon lock David Ribbans also back in the side having successfully completed his return to play protocol.

The back row remains unchanged from the win over Wales with man of the match Ben Earl retaining his spot at open-side flanker.

Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs partners Ford in an experienced half-back pairing after Jack van Poortvliet was ruled out of the World Cup.

Centre Manu Tuilagi returns to the starting XV to partner Joe Marchant, who has impressed in the two warm-up matches against Wales, while Anthony Watson plays his first match of the summer on the right wing.

Ford's chance to shine

With the length of a possible ban for Farrell unknown, Borthwick will hope Ford can ease the worry about the potential loss of England's skipper.

Farrell could face a ban of six games, meaning England may be without the 31-year-old for all four of their group games at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old impressed off the bench in the 19-17 victory over Wales, bringing a calm assurance to England's play before kicking the winning penalty.

Fly-half Marcus Smith started the first warm-up game - a 20-9 loss to Wales in which England struggled in the second half.

Borthwick initially brought Ford back into England camp after a lengthy injury lay-off before the record defeat by France in this year's Six Nations, indicating he was keen to use the fly-half once fully fit.

Ford, who has been capped 83 times, was Borthwick's main fly-half in his title-winning Leicester side in 2022 and has plenty of experience starting big Test matches at number 10, including the 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa.

Line-up

England: Steward; Watson, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Chessum, Willis, Care, Smith, Lawrence

Comments

Join the conversation

381 comments

  • Comment posted by And the reality is, today at 16:09

    Farrell is a repeat offender.
    He will offend again.
    Consistent over-aggression.
    Consistent disregard for opponents’ safety

    • Reply posted by FredTheClipe, today at 16:13

      FredTheClipe replied:
      I’d upvote twice if I could ! 👍

  • Comment posted by traveller_chris, today at 16:07

    Ford at 10 is sensible. But anyone who believes that Youngs is our best 9 or Billy V is our best 8 is having a laugh.

    • Reply posted by BANZAI1314, today at 16:09

      BANZAI1314 replied:
      and who do you propose ?

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 16:06

    How does Billy V keep getting picked.

    Ben Earl at 8 and Jack Willis at 7!

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 16:25

      Mr B replied:
      No idea, just a safe pair of hands. But a "net zero" in terms of making or conceding metres/points.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 16:16

    Won’t make any difference - not in Ireland’s league

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 16:20

      COYQs replied:
      Sadly I agree. The difference between 1st to 4th and 4th to 5th onwards is crazy right now.

      The WC final will be two of these Ireland/France/NZ/South Africa.

  • Comment posted by Sick Boy, today at 16:13

    The whole thing has now become such a complete circus he had to be left out of this game at least. Personaly I´d leave him out permanently but alas that decision isnt mine to make.

    • Reply posted by clfd66, today at 17:03

      clfd66 replied:
      Agreed. So long as England keep picking him they may as well change their corporate sponsorship to Head & Shoulders shampoo.

  • Comment posted by COYQs, today at 16:07

    Should have been Care with Ford and then Mitchell with Smith

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 16:48

      cb replied:
      Very true, but Youngs allows folks at home, time to get a brew on during rucks and still have enough time to get back to their seats before the ball gets out, watching the kiwis you have to wait till halftime.
      Ruck/maul/kick fest w a dash of post match 'getting better' interview incoming.
      GLA

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 16:05

    Australians panel will be kicking themselves they nearly got Farrell back in the line up! On a serious note I hope he gets a sensible ban or it’s going to be an even bigger shambles.

    • Reply posted by Knacker Of The Yard, today at 16:07

      Knacker Of The Yard replied:
      SH rugby types know that it's a contact sport, it's just a shame that their flankers have never been taught where the offside line is

  • Comment posted by Starfighter, today at 16:11

    Crazy not to play Mitchell. Why bother brining him into the group?

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:16

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Next week?

  • Comment posted by Vic52, today at 16:12

    Youngs???…guess he will be even slower this time round. Where have we gone in the last 4 years??

    • Reply posted by Toast, today at 16:18

      Toast replied:
      May be he will get a red and Englands prospects will rise

  • Comment posted by clerrie boy, today at 16:06

    Both Ireland and England putting out teams close to the best available, will be a good pointer to the RWC and hopefully we get back to rugby rather than Farrell

    • Reply posted by Mike Osborn, today at 16:56

      Mike Osborn replied:
      Agree the 50 points Ireland beat us by will be a good indecation

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 16:09

    and come to that why does Arundell get three touches of the ball as being his only chance to show what he can do
    And leave Billy at home and have Earls at 8 and Willis at 7, please please please can we try and get some fast ball and some go forward, we won't get either with Billy V and Ben Youngs

    • Reply posted by ArsenalSteve, today at 17:23

      ArsenalSteve replied:
      Fast ball is literally what Dombrandt thrives on at Quins but gets dropped in favour of Mr zero gain line Billy because the England service is too slow and predictable. Exactly how SB likes it.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Joslin, today at 16:12

    The deep and enduring mystery being, has Vunipola got pictures of Borthwick doing unspeakable things to a squirrel? Because I can't think of any other reason to pick him. 1 whole metre gained in the Welsh game. But I suppose, it's still a warm-up game, and expectations are low, even with Farrell missing. I don't think it will be a cricket score, because England will be a bit more relaxed.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 16:23

      Wibble replied:
      Expectations have risen with Farrell missing

  • Comment posted by bowlerman, today at 16:09

    It's not the first time he's been banned for this type of tackle. Or the second, or the third, or......
    Ban him, he might try and change, if not, someone is going to end up in intensive care.

    • Reply posted by Dangerous, today at 16:15

      Dangerous replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 16:07

    so we have brought Alex Mitchell into the squad but he doesn't even get a chance off the bench to show what he can do ??

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:15

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      That'll be next week

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 16:05

    Ford or Farrell I fear we're going to get well and truly mullered by the Irish.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 16:56

      Mr B replied:
      Yeah, it's England so they might well treat it as their WC final ;)

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:10

    What! Arundell not even on bench.

    That is very disappointing. He hardly got a pass last week, this is shades of Lawrence under Jones.

    • Reply posted by Beaker, today at 16:13

      Beaker replied:
      Daly had more touches last week than any England wing in the last 12 months (which still wasn't much). Hard to show what you can do when the ball never gets to you

  • Comment posted by Retired University lecturer, today at 16:10

    No Mitchell! What a shame.

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 16:12

    England’s best side on paper for some time.. let’s hope they disregard anything Borthwick tells them and they play physical, heads-up rugby.

    • Reply posted by Sick Boy, today at 16:16

      Sick Boy replied:
      Ouch

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 16:04

    That is good news and the right approach.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:07

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      It was always going to happen. OF was never going to play this weekend.. especially after Saturday

  • Comment posted by lonelyonthewing, today at 16:23

    Ford is England’s best fly-half by a distance.

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 16:27

      COYQs replied:
      Probably the best with his boot but I would say Smith is a better running/attacking flyhalf.

