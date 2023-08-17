Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Prendergast will win his third Ireland cap after two appearances from the bench

World Cup warm-up - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website & app

Cian Prendergast has been handed his first Ireland start as head coach Andy Farrell names a strong side for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against England in Dublin.

Prendergast will start at number eight in a team very similar to that which sealed the Grand Slam in March.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the centre partnership with Ross Byrne at fly-half.

The starting XV from the win over Italy two weeks ago has completely changed.

That was the first of Ireland's three warm-up games ahead of next month's World Cup in France - their final fixture is against Samoa in France next Saturday.

Second row James Ryan captains the side against England with wing Keith Earls in line to win his 100th Test cap in green should he feature off the bench.

Eleven of the team that started the win over England in March - a victory which secured the Grand Slam title for Ireland - are named for Saturday evening's match at the Aviva Stadium.

Connacht back rower Prendergast, 23, has played flanker for most of his career but has been selected at number eight after having made his two previous Ireland appearances from the bench.

His chance comes after Jack Conan sustained a foot injury against Italy which prevented the Leinster back row going on last week's training camp to Portugal.

Ross Byrne replaces Jack Crowley at fly-half

With captain Johnny Sexton suspended for these three warm-up games, Byrne starts at fly-half after Jack Crowley, named on the bench this week, wore the number 10 shirt in the win over the Italians.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Mack Hansen and James Lowe on the wings and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half. Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw were the centres against Italy, though neither is named among the replacements.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and Ryan in the second row. Peter O'Mahony comes back on the blindside with Josh van der Flier at openside.

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman was called into the Irish squad earlier this week as cover for Dave Kilcoyne, who is resting an injury, and is named among the replacements while back-rower Conan continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Ulster's Kieran Treadwell was among five players who were released from Ireland's World Cup squad on Thursday.

Treadwell, who won the last of his 11 caps against England in March, drops out alongside Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Prendergast.

Replacements: Herring, Loughman, Bealham, McCarthy, Doris, Murray, Crowley, Earls.