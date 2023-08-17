Rugby World Cup 2023: Owen Farrell red card appealed by World Rugby
World Rugby will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales.
Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.
A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.
World Rugby said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority".
As I'm not English, I'd say let him play - he's a total liability.
He doesn’t deserve to play on the pool stages of the World Cup as he just can’t control his aggression.
Yet another step towards tig rugby.
Coming soon - Red cards for invading someone's personal space and Yellows hurting their feelings
Red card rescinded by independent disciplinary committee.
Now that decision is appealed.....the farce continues.
World Rugby are not fit for purpose & are making the game a laughing stock !!!