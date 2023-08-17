Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

World Rugby will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales.

Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.

World Rugby said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority".