Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Owen Farrell red card appealed by World Rugby

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments34

Breaking news

World Rugby will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card given to England captain Owen Farrell against Wales.

Farrell's yellow card was upgraded to red by the new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle.

A disciplinary panel reviewing the incident on Tuesday found mitigating factors and overturned the dismissal.

World Rugby said in a statement confirming the appeal that "player welfare is the number one priority".

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 12:29

    Time they made their minds up. A total farce. Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 12:29

    GOOD!

  • Comment posted by BUSHY, today at 12:28

    Probably Borthwick that wants him banned as England are far better without him. Must be something in Borthwick’s contract that says he needs to play him !

  • Comment posted by NicC, today at 12:28

    Don't know what the fuss is about. There have been numerous far worse tackles made in this years 6 Nations which ended in a penalty or nothing at all. Reaction time and change of angle are easily dismissed by armchair commentators. WR is clearly going for a judgement by social media on this one. And lets remember he was cleared by a panel of Aussies.... which is amazing in its self!!

  • Comment posted by EdF, today at 12:28

    Good to see the bunker system working nicely ahead of the WC: A ref on the field, a team in the bunker, a review panel and now another body can't agree!

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 12:28

    Players are routinely shown red cards when a super slow-mo replay shows minimal contact with the head. Farrell's was a straight shoulder to the chin with intent and he is a serial offender. He deserves to be banned for 6 months.

  • Comment posted by Amad Ick, today at 12:28

    What if the appeal succeeds? Appeal the appeal? Followed by an appeal of the appeal on the appeal...
    As I'm not English, I'd say let him play - he's a total liability.

  • Comment posted by Calm down it will all work out, today at 12:28

    I am a Farrell fan, but this was a red. The game is just in freefall decline.

  • Comment posted by Thursdays thought, today at 12:27

    Smacks very much of ‘horse… and bolted’ – and a ‘political’ response that will ultimately end in failure. Oh well. We tried… type of thing.

  • Comment posted by Long Boots Johnson TDM3, today at 12:27

    Red card was rightfully awarded. How embarrassing for WR that this is even happening and right before the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffblue, today at 12:27

    This needs to be put to bed one way or another as soon as possible, it's not been good for world rugby having all this going on just before it's Flagship event.

  • Comment posted by WAAALES, today at 12:26

    Absolutely the right call. If England rugby had any shred of decency, they should have dropped Farrell from the squad immediately after the red card was overturned in recognition of the fact it was the wrong decision and to emphasise that they care about player welfare.

    He doesn’t deserve to play on the pool stages of the World Cup as he just can’t control his aggression.

  • Comment posted by Stuart Ferguson , today at 12:25

    If you recall at the last 2 world cups there has been criticism that the big countries get favourable treatment. This decision on Farrell is in line with that criticism.

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 12:25

    Ban him until at least the 1/4 finals. England's chances will not be diminished, he is a marked man for now in any case - a red card waiting to happen. Correct decision by WR, an example has to be made.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 12:25

    Looks like the bubble-wrap Brigade are going to get their way.

    Yet another step towards tig rugby.

    Coming soon - Red cards for invading someone's personal space and Yellows hurting their feelings

    • Reply posted by Stuart Ferguson , today at 12:27

      Stuart Ferguson replied:
      I think the issue is more about consistency

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 12:24

    Farrell is red carded by "experts" in a bunker;
    Red card rescinded by independent disciplinary committee.
    Now that decision is appealed.....the farce continues.

    World Rugby are not fit for purpose & are making the game a laughing stock !!!

  • Comment posted by daiross, today at 12:24

    No arms shoulder charge so no question that it warrants a red card. Change of direction (minimal) by Basham is irrelevant and English management should take their medicine and move on. England a better team without Farrell. Did I read that in past two years England have scored three tries (two of which from rolling mauls) and conceded 15 !!!!

    • Reply posted by RJW, today at 12:28

      RJW replied:
      I think you need to get your facts right first!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:24

    Here we go. Round 3. But how long will it take? Minutes, hours, days?

  • Comment posted by kai le serris, today at 12:24

    Farrell knows what he did was wrong. He's been punished for doing it before (and been sent to school to be shown how to do it properly) so no excuse. As for 'mitigation'? There was none.

  • Comment posted by Alf77, today at 12:24

    The ban has to stand - England play far better without him. Both Ford and Smith are far more dynamic and creative.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport