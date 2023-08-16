Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kieran Treadwell's last Ireland appearance was as a late replacement in the Grand-Slam clinching win over England in March

Ulster's Kieran Treadwell is among five players who have been released from Ireland's World Cup squad and will return to their provinces.

Treadwell, who won the last of his 11 caps against England in March, drops out with Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne.

With Munster prop Jeremy Loughman having been drafted in this week, the squad now has 38 players.

The final 33-man squad will be announced by Andy Farrell on 28 August.

Ireland continue their World Cup preparations with a warm-up game against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday and Farrell will announce his squad for that match on Thursday afternoon.

Blade and Nash featured as replacements in the warm-up win over Italy on 5 August when Treadwell, Coombes and Osborne were not in the match day squad.

Treadwell's release appears to increase Leinster lock Joe McCarthy's chances of being named in the Farrell's squad.

Ulster duo Jacob Stockdale and Tom Stewart are also still part of the squad - at least at this stage.