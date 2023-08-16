Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones also coached Australia from 2001 to 2005, reaching the 2003 World Cup final

Australia head coach Eddie Jones criticised the "negative" media after his World Cup squad was questioned before their departure for France.

Back row Michael Hooper and fly-half Quade Cooper were left out and attack coach Brad Davis resigned this week.

"I know what's wrong with Australian rugby and part of you blokes are the problem," Jones told a news conference.

"Thanks for the worst press conference I've ever had in world rugby. Well done - the worst I've ever seen."

Speaking at Sydney Airport, the former England boss added: "I can't believe the level of negativity here. You're so negative about everything.

"We're going off to a World Cup you think we can't win. Tell us we're terrible and we will prove you wrong.

"I can feel this negativity - I've got to wash myself off because it's just sticking to me.

"If you haven't got anything positive to say, don't ask please."

Australia have lost all four Tests since Jones began his second spell in charge of Australia in January following seven years as England head coach.

In naming the most inexperienced Australia squad for a World Cup in the professional era, his selection was likened by one newspaper external-link to "re-mortgaging your house, selling everything in the shed and taking all your cash to the casino for a one-off punt on red or black".

As one journalist asked a question about what he sees in his side, Jones interrupted sarcastically: "Nothing, mate. We're terrible.

"I love this negativity - it's fantastic. I love it, love it - keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going, keep going."

As he walked away at the end of the news conference, Jones said: "Go give yourselves uppercuts."

Cooper, who has won 80 caps for Australia, was widely expected to start at fly-half in the World Cup after recovering from a serious Achilles injury.

Asked about reports that Cooper has refused to speak to Jones since he was overlooked, Jones said: "I tried to ring him and I can't get a hold of him.

"If I ring them and they don't ring back, what do you want me to do?"

Jones said Davis resigned "a couple of nights ago" for family reasons and that he had a replacement in mind.

The World Cup runs from 8 September to 28 October, with Australia starting their campaign against Georgia on 9 September.

They also face Wales, Fiji and Portugal in Pool C.