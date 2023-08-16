Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Why Owen Farrell's red card and decision to rescind have split opinion

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell (right) had to sit on the sidelines at Twickenham before the decision was made in the bunker to send him off

The decision to overturn Owen Farrell's red card has split the rugby world.

An independent judicial committee (IJC) has rescinded the England captain's dismissal against Wales, clearing him to play a key role for England at the upcoming World Cup.

Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system after a high tackle on Taine Basham during England's 19-17 win over Wales last week.

The three-game ban that the red card would have incurred would have meant Farrell missed England's remaining warm-up games with Ireland and Fiji, as well as their World Cup opener with Argentina on 9 September.

Professor John Fairclough of player welfare group Progressive Rugby said the decision to rescind the red card made a "mockery" of health concerns within the game, but France defence coach Shaun Edwards said "justice had been served" for Farrell in his Mail columnexternal-link.

'I can see why the decision was made'

At Tuesday's hearing, Farrell acknowledged he had committed an act of foul play but denied it was worthy of a red card.

The IJC said Farrell had mitigation because of the "sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier" caused by Jamie George pushing Basham just before the contact.

Former Ireland international Shane Horgan, who also practices law, said the RFU and its barrister Richard Smith KC will have looked at World Rugby's mitigation criteria before presenting their case.

"Having watched it [Farrell's tackle] many times and having looked at the laws that were implemented, I can see why the decision was made," Horgan told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"I looked at the closeness of the two players when the change of direction occurred - it was less than a metre and they were both moving forward.

"So you can imagine Smith talking about the reaction time being a fraction of a second and how it was impossible for Farrell to move out of the way.

"Then you take into account the height of the hit. It was actually close to the ball and it would have slid up.

"Do I think it's in the overarching best interests of the game? No.

"But I don't think that came into the decision making process. I do not agree these laws are fit for purpose. They are overly complex and they are subjective."

Horgan also believes the entirely Australian panel may have impacted on the outcome.

He added: "I think the southern hemisphere still lags behind slightly in this area [of player welfare]. I hear it in their commentary and from their coaches and their former players so I do think maybe that contributed to how this was presented, perceived and accepted."

What are the criticisms?

Farrell has been in hot water before. The 31-year-old returned from a four-week ban to play in England's Six Nations opener with Scotland earlier this year after a high tackle on Gloucester's Jack Clement for Saracens in January.

In September 2020, he was banned for five games after a dangerous tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson, while a controversial high tackle on South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen in November 2018 was also determined not to be too dangerous by referee Angus Gardner.

Former England fly-half Paul Grayson says Farrell had set himself to make a shot on Basham and does not agree George's involvement served as much of a mitigation.

"George is grabbing for Basham and he knows he is beaten," Grayson told Rugby Union Weekly.

"It's Basham's fend which accelerates him away from George but I don't get the 'significant change in dynamic'. I see Owen Farrell set to make a shot.

"It was a similar tackle on Esterhuizen as he gets his body across the attacker and hits with his dominant right shoulder.

"I never thought he was in position to make a low and safe tackle and the other bits are interference because I don't think that would have changed what he was about to do."

Farrell attended World Rugby's tackle school before this year's Six Nations, to re-educate banned players on the importance of tackling lower for safety, but former Scotland Andy Nicol said the fly-half "has not learned anything".

"I'm not even sure Owen Farrell thought he was going to get away with it," Nicol told Rugby Union Weekly.

"For me this goes to the heart of player welfare. If rugby is serious about bringing the tackle height down then tackles like that must be a red card.

"I don't accept the mitigation. There was no way that is a 'sudden and significant change'. I think it's wrong and I think England have argued it very well."

What's next for Farrell and England?

Farrell is eligible for selection immediately and is expected to steer England from fly-half during the World Cup in France.

The experienced number 10 is set to play at his third World Cup after featuring in 2015 and 2019.

England face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday before ending their preparations against Fiji at Twickenham the following weekend.

Comments

Join the conversation

574 comments

  • Comment posted by JayElle, today at 15:22

    It has not Split the World !
    Majority of reasonable people see this rescinding of the Red card as a complete Joke.

    • Reply posted by Munch, today at 15:25

      Munch replied:
      And you of course have the information to backup claim!.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 15:22

    A player tackles with a leading shoulder to the head. That player leaves the field because of that tackle. The tackling Is given a yellow, which is upgraded to red when in the bin. Seems fair; player safety being paramount. However, the decision is deemed incorrect by independent panel, with the player receiving no ban.
    The independent panel has totally undermined the match officials.

    • Reply posted by MumblesOspreyJack, today at 15:24

      MumblesOspreyJack replied:
      and ignored the Laws of Rugby Union!

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 15:13

    A blatant Red Card, there is no mitigation whatso ever. Considering his track record of high hits it is simply a disgrace that he has been cleared. I am an England fan but he should have got a big ban!

    • Reply posted by beardyweirdy, today at 15:21

      beardyweirdy replied:
      Quite right. To a certain extent the headshot could be a rugby incident. But his tackle technique is a disgrace, and the latest guidance seemed pretty clear that mitigation for danger cannot be considered if the contact itself is foul play.

  • Comment posted by goodoldboy, today at 15:12

    One rule for Farrell another for everybody else?

    Just asking.

    • Reply posted by Romeo, today at 15:21

      Romeo replied:
      Here Here

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 15:25

    Why Owen Farrell's red card and decision to rescind have split opinion?

    It hasn't. The rugby playing/watching public worldwide can see it is nothing but a cover-up and a disgrace. And before the prawn sandwich brigade tell me to dry my eyes - you know I'm right.

    • Reply posted by jdp1982, today at 15:37

      jdp1982 replied:
      Nope, every England supporter I've spoken to also think it was wrong. Give over with the 'Prawn sandwich brigade' nonsense, it's pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:29

    Wow. The BBC opened an HYS for this. Fair play to them. For my penny’s worth, it is a ridiculous decision. It was clearly a red card. And this development is pretty poor, and the World Cup hasn’t even started.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:33

      ET replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Liongeorge, today at 15:28

    Shocking decision.
    Makes a mockery of player Health and Welfare concerns.
    Farrell has form for this type of tackle.

    Laughing stock!

    • Reply posted by Glorious Leader, today at 15:33

      Glorious Leader replied:
      When is anyone going to put a stop to this mindless violence?
      Borthwick should de-select him immediately. But he won't.
      England play much better rugby without him.
      I won't be watching the WC as avidly as I expected. Shame.

  • Comment posted by PWL, today at 15:31

    This decision has made World Rugby's policy of minimising head injuries a priority, an absolute farce.

    • Reply posted by Quietly Quit, today at 16:18

      Quietly Quit replied:
      Will he do it again I wonder?
      If he does, it could cost England an important game.

  • Comment posted by MumblesOspreyJack, today at 15:22

    "No arms" Farrell gets away with it again. Is it going to be down to a severe head injury for one of his victims before any common sense action is taken against him? Lead with is shoulder and his arms were no wear near a wrap so 100% guilty under the Laws of Rugby Union. World Rugby should start an enquiry in to this ludicrous decision by the IJC to drop the red!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:23

      flibb replied:
      Shoulder Boy tell em!

  • Comment posted by Captivep, today at 15:15

    The IJC obviously decided that, if George hadn't pushed Basham a couple of feet across the pitch then Farrell would merely have run past both of them with his hands by his side. Utter nonsense, of course; he was going in (in fact jumping in) to the tackle anyway.

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 15:37

      rob replied:
      Not even a tackle. It was a block

  • Comment posted by Timster, today at 15:16

    I said at the time this would be overturned or there would be a minimal ban, because it was Farrell. Clear red card.
    Anyone else would have had a 3 match ban. Total joke..

    • Reply posted by whi6363, today at 16:08

      whi6363 replied:
      Verbal verbosity comes to mind....

  • Comment posted by Guy Goodings, today at 15:19

    Simply was a red card. Being a lawyer and an England rugby fan I consider that bringing lawyers into this process is wrong. I am unlikely to watch England play I am so unhappy with this decision to defend the indefensible

    • Reply posted by twelvestocks, today at 15:30

      twelvestocks replied:
      In an internal disciplinary in the workplace you can bring a union representative or a colleague, but not a lawyer! I don't see why this is any different.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 15:23

    So the BIG question is this: will World Rugby appeal the decision against its own disciplinary 🦘 court?????

    • Reply posted by Yapham, today at 15:56

      Yapham replied:
      It simply has to to retain an ounce of credibility for the Bunker Review

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 15:18

    There is no split opinions on this amongst 99% of people.

    It was a red and he deserves a sanction of AT LEAST 4 weeks, coming from a Fareell fan.

    • Reply posted by whi6363, today at 16:11

      whi6363 replied:
      So 99% got it wrong - no wonder the worlds in trouble...

  • Comment posted by Selgwent, today at 15:13

    The only 'split' over this decision is the one between three 'independent' Aussies and the rest of the rugby world!

    • Reply posted by unclescot, today at 15:52

      unclescot replied:
      It's because Aussies would rather see a defunct attacking back line led by Faz than one led by Ford.

  • Comment posted by jeremy kirk, today at 15:33

    100% right Paul Grayson and Andy Nicol …another cheap shot from England’s “warrior” and “talisman” … utter nonsense and a dangerous precedent set

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:30

      flibb replied:
      Yes, cheap. Stopping a linebreak, a big hit to the ego.

      He did similar to Giteau off the ball in 2015 when England were on their way to getting dumped out of hteir home RWC. At least he got a yellow then.

      He should have conceded a penalty try and yellow card against Oz in 2018 on his own tryline. And lost the game against SA in the same year in the final play.

      All of them have been "ego" hits.

  • Comment posted by stephen light, today at 15:19

    Should have got 6 match ban total disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Mcwanderer, today at 15:55

      Mcwanderer replied:
      Disagree, with his track record should have been 10 matches.

  • Comment posted by gordo_mcleod, today at 15:23

    Absolute and utter disgrace but expected nothing less given it was a 6 Nation's panel. Stinks to high heaven. And opinion is NOT split. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together knows it was a straight up red card. Pathetic from all involved. I'm fast losing interest in coming world cup.

    • Reply posted by Clarkey, today at 15:28

      Clarkey replied:
      It was NOT a Six Nations panel.... It was three Australians!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 15:23

    It doesn't seem to have "split oppinion", it shouldn't have been recinded.

    • Reply posted by whi6363, today at 16:07

      whi6363 replied:
      Yes it should!

  • Comment posted by Ian F, today at 15:21

    I fear this decision will only encourage Farrell to continue his pattern of cheap-shot hits and flattrack bullying. Bad news for lovers of rugby, but good news for all England's rivals in the tournament.

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 15:29

      nigelg replied:
      I heard this news yesterday but thought it was a joke.i really cannot believe that somehow this panel saw fit to clear this dreadful player.how can you encourage youngsters into the game when a thug like him gets away with this time after time.the only good thing is if he is in the side england are easier to beat because he really is not very good and very predictable.sad for the game though.

