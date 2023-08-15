Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Johnny Williams has played five internationals for Wales

Johnny Williams and Alex Cuthbert have a chance to prove their World Cup credentials in the final warm-up match against South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

Flanker Jac Morgan captains Wales again and scrum-half Kieran Hardy starts in a side that shows 13 changes.

Dragons flanker Taine Basham is named as a replacement alongside uncapped duo Cai Evans and Teddy Williams.

Warren Gatland name his final 33-man squad on Monday, 21 August.

Dan Biggar starts for the first time this summer after appearing as a replacement in the opening games against England.

Only full-back Liam Williams and flanker Dan Lydiate survive from the starting side that lost 19-17 at Twickenham.

Gatland had made 15 changes for that game from the team that beat England in Cardiff in the opening match in August.

Dragons full-back Evans and Cardiff lock Teddy Williams could win their first caps against against South Africa which will mean Gatland has given 46 out of his 48-man squad a chance to impress in the three warm-up games, with only Taulupe Faletau (calf) and Gareth Anscombe (thumb) missing the games through injury.

Last chance to impress

Alex Cuthbert has played 57 internationals for Wales

Scarlets centre Williams, 26, last played for Wales in the 54-16 defeat against New Zealand in November 2021 in Cardiff when he scored the hosts' only try.

He is partnered in Wales' midfield by Cardiff's Mason Grady which will be Wales' 22nd different centre combination in 42 internationals since the 2019 World Cup.

Williams and Grady are battling with Nick Tompkins, George North, Joe Roberts, Keiran Williams and Max Llewellyn for probably four centres positions in Gatland's final squad.

Ospreys wing Cuthbert, 33, missed the training camps in Switzerland and Turkey through injury.

Passing protocols, Captaincy favourite

Taine Basham made his 12th Wales appearance against England at Twickenham on 12 August

Basham, who came on as a replacement last weekend at Twickenham, was the victim of a high tackle from Owen Farrell.

This resulted in the England captain being sent off before the red card was controversially overturned by a disciplinary hearing three days later.

Basham, 23, failed his head injury assessment (HIA) on the day with Gatland suggesting in a newspaper column external-link the process had been affected because there was a television on in the same room.

The WRU say Basham is fit to play because he was not a confirmed concussion following completion of all three stages of the HIA protocol.

Opsreys flanker Morgan will now be the favourite to captain Wales in the World Cup after leading the side in the 20-9 victory over England in Cardiff.

Hooker Dewi Lake was captain in the 19-17 defeat at Twickenham, with Adam Beard taking over the leadership when the hooker was forced off injured.

Dragons lock Ben Carter will partner Will Rowlands, who will win his 25th cap to secure his eligibility for Wales when he joins Racing 92 from Dragons for the 2023-24 season.

Those playing club rugby outside of Wales are now required to have 25 caps to represent their country after the number was dropped from 60 in February 2023.

The 25-cap rule meant centre Joe Hawkins, who joined Exeter from Ospreys, was ineligible for Wales because he only had played five internationals.

Rowlands was able to be available for Gatland for the summer fixtures and the World Cup because "his registration will still be held in Wales during this time."

Will Rowlands played his 24th internationals when he faced England in Cardiff in August 2023

Gatland's message

Wales open the World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September before further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Lake, Ryan Elias, Taine Plumtree, Faletau and Anscombe are injury concerns ahead of the tournament.

"Preparations have gone well," said Gatland.

"We're pleased with the whole squad. We're trying to build some depth within the team and there's been a great atmosphere.

"In the first couple of games what was really pleasing for me was the physicality we brought and the way we defended.

"There are still things for us to work on in terms of being much more accurate. There's been a lot of learning from that second England game and hopefully we put that into practice against South Africa. There's another opportunity for this group of 23 players to put their hand up before we select the world cup squad.

"We're expecting confidence and physicality from South Africa. They don't make a lot of mistakes. It's a very experienced team for them.

"But we've got a great chance to go out there in front of a home crowd and produce some of the good things that we did in both the games against England.

"We just need to make sure we play for 80 minutes and are accurate for 80 minutes."

Wales team to face South Africa: L Williams; Cuthbert, Grady, J Williams, Dyer; Biggar, Hardy; Domachowski, Dee, Assiratti, Carter, Rowlands, Lydiate, Morgan (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Parry, N Smith, Thomas, Teddy Williams, Basham, Tomos Williams, Llewellyn, C Evans.