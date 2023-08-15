Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The playing surface at Kingspan Stadium is being redeveloped

Ulster GAA has been approached by Ulster Rugby about playing a pre-season match at a GAA stadium, BBC Sport understands.

Ulster GAA is sourcing a number of venues that would suit while the playing surface at Kingspan Stadium is redeveloped.

Ulster Rugby have never played a match at a GAA ground before.

Potential venues include the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, Healy Park in Omagh and Derry's Celtic Park.

The use of a GAA venue would need to be authorised by GAA's Central Council and BBC Sport understands that it is highly likely that any such proposal would pass a vote.

Ulster Rugby are yet to finalise their pre-season fixtures and locations.

The GAA's Rule 42 would previously have prohibited a rugby match being played at a GAA venue, but that rule was altered in 2005.

The Ireland rugby team and the Republic of Ireland football team then used Croke Park, the GAA's Dublin headquarters, for home matches while the Aviva Stadium was being redeveloped.

Ulster's Kingspan Stadium hosted a charity GAA football match, featuring a number of All-Ireland winners, in 2014.