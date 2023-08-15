Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dewi Lake has played nine internationals for Wales

Dewi Lake and Taine Plumtree have not been ruled out of World Cup selection after being forced off in the warm-up defeat against England at Twickenham.

Hooker Lake remains "under review" after picking up a knee injury in the first half of the 19-17 loss.

Back row Plumtree suffered a shoulder injury in the second half and does not require surgery so remains in the selection equation.

Warren Gatland will name his 33-man final squad on Monday, 21 August.

That will come two days after the final warm-up match against world champions South Africa in Cardiff on Saturday.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau (calf) and Gareth Anscombe (thumb) will play no part in the World Cup warm-ups, while wing Alex Cuthbert and centre Johnny Williams have been passed fit for this weekend after missing the first two matches.

Hooker Ryan Elias (hamstring) and lock Dafydd Jenkins (knee) are battling to be fit for the opening game against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Injury issues

Lake injured his knee in the 26th minute of the defeat at Twickenham. The 24-year-old had been given the Wales captaincy after Ospreys team-mate Jac Morgan had impressed leading the side to victory against England the previous weekend.

Wales now have World Cup hooker fitness concerns with Elias also on the sidelines.

Taine Plumtree is the son of former Swansea coach and All Blacks assistant John

Lake was replaced by fellow Ospreys hooker Sam Parry, with Elliot Dee the other hooker in Wales' extended training squad.

Six Nations captain Ken Owens has been ruled out of at least the World Cup group stages with a back injury.

Swansea-born Plumtree, who only arrived from New Zealand in July after signing for Scarlets, was making his first start at number eight after winning his first cap against England in Cardiff the weekend before.

Gatland is looking for other number eight options with Faletau on the sidelines and Aaron Wainwright impressed in that role during the opening victory against England.