Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham embraces Amelia Tutt after the victory over Italy which sealed third place in the 2023 Six Nations

Wales will face USA in a Test match in Colwyn Bay on Saturday, 30 September (15:00 BST) as they prepare for the new WXV tournament.

Wales are to face hosts New Zealand, Australia and Canada in the WXV, which is being staged in October and November.

The USA failed to qualify for WXV.

"The opportunity to play the USA ahead of the challenge of the WXV in New Zealand was too good to miss," said Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham.

"We are all looking forward and excited to be back together and to build on what we achieved in the Six Nations.

"All the players, coaches and staff know we need to hit the ground running. We laid some solid foundations in the recent Six Nations campaign, but we need to keep improving and become an even better side."

Wales qualified for WXV thanks to a third-place finish in the Six Nations, during which they claimed wins over Ireland, Scotland and Italy.

Full international caps will be awarded in the USA game.