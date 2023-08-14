Liam Williams is hoping to play at a third World Cup in France next month

Liam Williams has confirmed his move to Japan will rule out any part in next year's Six Nations - but he will not quit Test rugby after the World Cup.

The Wales full-back is to take-up a two-year contract with Kubota Spears after the tournament in France.

It means he is unavailable in February and March but would be free for the summer tour to Australia - should Wales head coach Warren Gatland want him.

"I haven't said I'm retiring any time soon but it's up to Gats," he said.

"I'll be in Japan for two years and we'll see where that takes us but potentially the World Cup is the last hurrah.

"I'll speak to Gats after the World Cup and towards the end of the season out there if [Wales] want to take me to Australia for the summer tour I'll be available for that, but that's up to them."

Whether Gatland will keep faith in the 32-year-old beyond this year is uncertain but he will be a key figure for any World Cup challenge.

Williams was Wales' most impressive player in the 19-17 defeat by England at Twickenham in his first game since March.

His assured work and positional play repelled England while his elusive running saw him make more metres than any other Wales player.

However, keeping Williams fit has been the issue in recent years, having only once managed a full 80 minutes for Cardiff last season.

Ironically the number of injuries mean Williams has fewer miles on the clock and he is clearly determined to enjoy what could be the last throws of an 85-cap international career, that has brought Six Nations titles and British and Irish Lions series success.

"I was just happy to stick that shirt on again and it felt like it was my first 80 (minutes) in about three years - but I felt good," he said.

"I'm getting on a bit now, so I'm just trying to enjoy my last couple of years.

"It's about going out there with a smile on my face, play hard, try to win, and most importantly I'm playing for my country."

Mason Grady a 'freak'

Gatland will select 14 backs in his 33-strong World Cup squad, potentially including only four wings/full-backs.

That leaves Williams fighting for a place with the likes of Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit, Rio Dyer, Alex Cuthbert and Tom Rogers.

Williams said: "I still get butterflies because you're never guaranteed to get selected. I'm hoping I don't get a phone call saying I'm not in - so I'm going to keep my phone off!"

He added: "For a couple of us it is probably going to be our last campaign but it's great to see so many young boys coming through.

"We definitely needed that and it will be good for Wales for years to come.

"Sam Costelow, Max (Llewellyn) and Tommy Rogers have been great and Mason (Grady) is a freak of nature. I thought Joe Roberts was class on the weekend and he's going to be one to watch out for next year."