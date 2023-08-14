Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack van Poortvliet requires surgery on an injured ankle

England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will miss the Rugby World Cup because of an ankle injury which requires surgery.

Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell has been called up as a replacement.

Van Poortvliet, 22, sustained the injury during England's 19-17 World Cup warm-up win over Wales.

England head coach Steve Borthwick wished the Leicester Tiger "a swift and successful recovery".

"It's really bad luck for Jack, and we send him our very best wishes," he added.

Van Poortvliet, who was named in England's 33-man World Cup squad last week, was Borthwick's main starting scrum-half during the Six Nations and was in the XV for Saturday's win against Wales.

Mitchell, 26 was initially cut from the squad on 30 June but now joins Ben Youngs and Danny Care as England's scrum-half options.

England's next warm-up fixture is against Ireland in Dublin this weekend, with their first World Cup game against Argentina on 9 September in Marseille.

More to follow.