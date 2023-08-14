Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Romain Ntamack featured for France at the 2019 World Cup

France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of a home Rugby World Cup because of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Ntamack, 24, injured his left knee in Les Bleus' 30-27 World Cup warm-up win over Scotland.

France, who are hosting the World Cup, play New Zealand in the opening game on 8 September at Stade de France.

Bordeaux Begles' Matthieu Jalibert will likely replace Ntamack as France's starting fly-half.

Ntamack limped off the field in the second half against Scotland and underwent a scan on his knee on Monday.

The 24-year-old was widely regarded to be one of the stars of this year's World Cup, having scored a match-winning solo-try against La Rochelle to help his club side Toulouse win the Top 14 title.

He is France's number one fly-half and featured in every minute of the side's 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam victory.

Ntamack also featured for France at the 2019 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Wales.

He posted a message no Monday stating "I'll be back" following the news.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera posted on Twitter that the national side would miss Ntamack's "flair".

"There's no doubt you'll be close by and that this dream belongs to you as well," she wrote.

France will also initially be without loose-head prop Cyril Baille, who will miss up to six weeks with a calf injury.