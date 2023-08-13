Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellie Kildunne of England scores during the 2021 World Cup final

England will take on world champions New Zealand on the final day of WXV, a new women's rugby union competition launching in October.

The three-tier competition aims to offer consistent annual fixtures for sides outside of World Cup years.

The Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland will host November's match, a repeat of the 2021 World Cup final when New Zealand beat England 34-31.

Wales start their WXV1 campaign against Canada in Wellington.

Scotland will open their WXV2 campaign against hosts South Africa in Stellenbosch, while Ireland start against Kazakhstan in WXV3 in Dubai.

"WXV represents the start of a new era for women's rugby," said World Rugby director of women's rugby Sally Horrox.

"We've seen the rapid development of the women's game in recent years and WXV will push it to another level again."

Each WXV tier has six countries who have qualified via continental tournaments and play-offs.

Six countries are split into two pools. Each side plays the three teams in the other pool, with final placings determined by a points table.

In WXV1, England, Wales and France in one pool will face Australia, Canada and New Zealand from the other.

The matches will be played on the weekends of 20/21 October in Wellington, 27/28 October in Dunedin and 3/4 November in Auckland.

England have announced a two-Test series with Canada in September, with matches at Sandy Park and StoneX Stadium.

In WXV2, Scotland, Italy and Samoa are in one pool and will play South Africa, Japan and USA.

The WXV2 matches will be played in Stellenbosch on the weekend of 13/14 October, before moving to Cape Town on 20/21 and 27/28 October.

Scotland have confirmed a warm-up match against Spain at the DAM Health Stadium on 30 September.

In WXV3, Ireland, Kenya and Fiji will play Kazakhstan, Columbia and Spain.

Ireland appointed head coach Scott Bemand last month.

The WXV3 matches will be played in Dubai at The Sevens Stadium on the weekends of 13/14, 20/21 and 27/28 October.

Horrox said: "We're really proud of the exciting array of fixtures on offer and I've no doubt we are in for a thrilling competition with some exhilarating matchups on the pitch set to follow."