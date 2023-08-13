Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes (centre) said England showed their "strength of character" to come from behind to beat Wales at Twickenham

Wales let their lead slip as England ended their three-game losing run, but what else did we learn from their second meeting in seven days?

BBC Sport looks at five key talking points from England's 19-17 World Cup warm-up win at Twickenham.

Farrell and Van Poortvliet face nervous waits

England's half-back pairing Owen Farrell and Jack van Poortvliet could miss some of the World Cup, but for different reasons.

Van Poortvliet hobbled off after an accidental collision, while Farrell became the first England player to receive a red card from rugby's new 'bunker' review system for foul play.

The system is being used during the Summer Nations Series and was called into action as on-field referee Nika Amashukeli could not decide if Farrell's high tackle, which made direct contact with the head of Taine Basham, was more than a yellow card.

Farrell was initially sent to the sin bin before later being shown a red card, which could result in a lengthy ban.

Farrell has previous and returned from a four-week ban to be cleared to play in England's Six Nations opener with Scotland after a high tackle on Gloucester's Jack Clement for Saracens in January.

It remains to be seen how long Farrell will be unavailable for, but England head coach Steve Borthwick, who announced his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday, may have to start making preparations for the opening game against Argentina on 9 September without his captain in mind.

Who could steer the England ship in Farrell's absence?

With Farrell likely to miss some of the tournament in France, who could England deploy at fly-half?

Farrell and Marcus Smith vied for the 10 jersey during the Six Nations, while George Ford was excellent off the bench in the win over Wales and kicked the winning penalty.

Childhood friends Ford and Farrell have played with and against each other since their youth, and Ford said the group would support Farrell while the outcome of his red card is deliberated.

Ford told Amazon Prime: "Whoever has the opportunity to play next week against Ireland, they'll put their best foot forward, and then going into the World Cup it will be the same.

"One thing's for sure - Steve Borthwick and the coaches will have the best plan going into the game (against Ireland next week)."

Wales' injury concerns begin to mount

Like all sides preparing for the World Cup, a clean bill of health is the utmost priority before the tournament gets under way next month.

Wales welcomed back British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams for his first game in five months as an assured presence in the back-field, while Scarlets centre Joe Roberts impressed in his first Test.

But the problems begin further forward as stand-in captain Dewi Lake lasted only 26 minutes before succumbing to a knee injury.

Wales captain Dewi Lake was forced off with a knee injury in the first half

Ryan Elias was forced off in last week's win over England in Cardiff, which means Sam Parry and Elliot Dee are the only hookers in Wales' extended training squad.

Flanker Taine Plumtree had to be replaced with an arm injury to add to Wales' back-row injury concerns, with number eight Taulupe Faletau still battling a calf problem.

Dafydd Jenkins, George North, Gareth Anscombe, Johnny Williams and Alex Cuthbert are also out injured.

Gatland 'furious' at defeat

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has plenty to ponder after his side let an eight-point lead slip against a beleaguered England, who had three players in the sin bin at one point during the second half.

Gatland will name his 33-man World Cup squad on 21 August, two days after their final warm-up game against South Africa in Cardiff, but have some of his charges played their way out of his plans?

"I'm pretty numb - furious actually - and pretty disappointed," said Gatland.

"I hate losing, particularly when you put yourself in a position to close out a game.

"We let them off the hook, which was disappointing, but it's answered a few questions. We found out about a few people today.

"That was a game we should have won and we cost ourselves."

Earl stands out as England show resilience

England struggled with their attacking intent and their discipline as four players were sent to the sin bin during the game.

But one man who did his chances of playing in France no harm was Ben Earl.

Ben Earl (second left) was named man of the match by the television pundits on his first start for England

Flanker is one of the most competitive positions in England's team with Tom Curry yet to return from injury, but Earl was a nuisance in defence against Wales, hitting red shirts and stealing ball all over the park.

His tireless display on his first Test start won the man of the match award from former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, whose preferred position was also on the flank.

Earl's performance typified England's resilience, which shone late on as they overturned the deficit to claim victory.

Courtney Lawes, who partnered Earl on the flank, said England showed their "strength of character".

"There's not many teams that win that game, so we can take a lot of positives from it," said Lawes.

"At the same time, it's probably not good enough going down to 12 men. If we keep putting ourselves in those kinds of situations, we're not likely to do as well as we have today.

"A lot to learn but it's great to show that strength of character so early and it gives us confidence to push on, get things right and make sure we're out there getting one step better."