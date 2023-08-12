Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nations Series: England v Wales England (6) 19 Try: Itoje Con: Ford Pens: Farrell 3, Ford Wales (0) 17 Try: Penalty, T Williams Con: Biggar Pen: O Williams

England captain Owen Farrell could miss their World Cup opener against Argentina after being sent off in their warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham.

Farrell became the first England player to have a yellow card upgraded to a red by the new 'Bunker' review system, after a high tackle on Taine Basham.

Tomos Williams scored after a penalty try to hand Wales the lead with three England players in the sin bin.

Maro Itoje's try cut the deficit and George Ford kicked the winning penalty.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins.

Wales: L Williams; Adams, Roberts, Tompkins, Rogers; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Beard, R Davies, Lydiate, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: Parry, Mathias, Lewis, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Biggar, K Williams.