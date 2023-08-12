Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Munster's Maeve Óg O’Leary tackles Ulster's Maeve Liston

Women's interpros: Ulster v Munster Ulster (7) 14 Tries: Durkan, Clenaghan Cons: Durkan 2 Munster (17) 41 Tries: Carroll 3, O'Halloran, Ormond, Boylan, Heylmann Cons: Flannery 3

Munster scored seven tries as they ran out convincing 41-14 winners over Ulster to begin the defence of their women's interpro title in style.

Stephanie Carroll crossed three times, with Clodagh O'Halloran, Roisin Ormond, Ellen Boylan and Brianna Heylmann also scoring at City of Armagh Rugby Club.

Kate Flannery kicked three conversions for the victors.

Ella Durkan touched down for Ulster in the first half, with Maebh Clenaghan going over in the second.

Despite a spirited display and an improved performance under new coach Murray Houston, Ulster's winless run in interpros dating back to December 2012 continues.

Fourteen-time interpro winners Munster took just seven minutes to cross their opponents' line for the first time as wing Carroll took advantage of a handling error by Durkan to pounce by racing to touch the ball down.

Eight minutes later Ulster replied as full-back Maeve Linton's well executed cross-field kick fell somewhat fortuitously into the hands of Durkan courtesy of a favourable bounce and she gratefully touched down.

Munster's response was swift as a fine flowing move among the backs ended with Carroll going over in the corner for her second try.

Four minutes before the interval the holders extended their lead when second row O'Halloran breached the Ulster defences and stretched to dot down the ball. Kate Flannery added the extras.

The visiting province continued their dominance after the break as prop Roisin Ormond barged over after a period of pressure on the Ulster line.

Ulster responded well however and flanker Clenaghan went over on 55 minutes, Durkan kicking the conversion to reduce the northern province's arrears to 12 points.

This was followed by the standout try of the game as Niamh Briggs' side broke from under their own posts and showed pace and precision for replacement Boylan to cross in the corner.

Carroll then completed her treble by scoring in the other corner, touching down after gathering a loose ball.

Heylmann rumbled over after more good work by the Munster forwards in the closing moments, Flannery contributing the additional two points.

Ulster next face trips to Leinster on 19 August and Connacht on 2 September in their remaining two matches.

Ulster: Maeve Liston; Niamh Marley, Kelly McCormill, Ella Durkan, Megan Edwards; Abby Moyles, Laura Cairns; Sadhbh McGrath, Beth Cregan (capt), Gemma McCamley, Fiona Tuite, Keelin Brady, Chloe Donnan, Maebh Clenaghan, Sophie Barrett.

Replacements: Sarah Roberts, Aishling O'Connell, Taryn Schutzler, Brenda Barr, Amber Redmond, Peita McAlister, Toni MacCartney, Stacey Sloan.

Munster: Aoife Corey; Aoife Doyle, Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Stephanie Carroll; Kate Flannery, Muirne Wall; Roisin Ormond, Ciara Farrell, Fiona Reidy, Gillian Coombes, Clodagh O'Halloran, Dorothy Wall (capt), Maeve Óg O'Leary, Chloe Pearse.

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Eilis Cahill, Claire Bennett, Brianna Heylmann, Jane Clohessy, Abbie Salter-Townshend, Aoife O'Shaughnessy, Ellen Boylan.