Hooker Jamie George is a big England cricket fan and was inspired by a thrilling Ashes series

Summer Series: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: Saturday, 12 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England want to draw inspiration from the men's cricket team and take "fans on a journey", says Jamie George.

Brendon McCullum's cricketers drew 2-2 with Australia in the recent Ashes series and their attacking style impressed many fans.

England host Wales on Saturday and hooker George said it was "about time" they got "Twickenham bouncing".

"We want to take the fans on a journey with us over the next few months," hooker George told BBC Sport.

"I am a big cricket fan myself and I love the journey we have been taken on with the England cricket team.

"I think the way Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have done that is incredible."

The England rugby team were booed off the pitch after losing to South Africa in November in what turned out to be Eddie Jones' final game in charge.

Since Steve Borthwick took over as head coach, England have lost four out of six matches and their last game at Twickenham was a record home defeat by France.

England fell to a disappointing 20-9 loss to Wales in Cardiff last weekend and another defeat this Saturday would be a major a worry as they build up to their first World Cup game on 9 September, against Argentina in Marseille.

George, one of six Saracens players named in the starting XV on Saturday, says the team want to make amends and get fans excited again.

"I feel like we are going to get people out of their seats at Twickenham, and it's about time," George added.

"We as players are fully aware that it hasn't been good enough over the last two years, and we have to make sure this Twickenham stadium is bouncing.

"I am really confident come this weekend - and kicking on from there - they are really going to be excited about what they see."