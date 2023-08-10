Rugby World Cup: BBC Sport readers choose their England starting XV to face Argentina
More than 60,000 BBC Sport readers have selected their starting teams for England's opening World Cup match against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.
Three players - prop Ellis Genge, hooker Jamie George and full-back Freddie Steward - were named in more than 90% of the teams, but there were some very close calls elsewhere.
The tightest split was at outside centre, where Joe Marchant edged out Manu Tuilagi by 0.2%, although Tuilagi was the clear first choice at inside centre ahead of Ollie Lawrence.
Danny Care won the battle of the scrum-halves, pipping Ben Youngs by 0.3% and Jack van Poortvliet by 3%.
Billy Vunipola only makes 65% of your teams, despite being the only specialist number eight in Steve Borthwick's 33-man squad. Ben Earl was selected in 20% of the XVs, with Tom Curry making up the other 15%.
Anthony Watson was selected as first choice in both wing positions with Henry Arundell in second, while Curry was given the nod as number six and seven, with Jack Willis receiving the next highest percentage of votes.
BBC Sport readers' England team for their World Cup opener against Argentina
You can continue to choose your starting England XV to face Argentina, but your team will no longer count to the readers' combined selection.
England World Cup XV
Pick your starting XV for England's World Cup opener against Argentina
Can't see this selector? Visit this page.
