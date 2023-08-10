Close menu

Rugby World Cup: BBC Sport readers choose their England starting XV to face Argentina

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments8

Steve Borthwick at England training
England head coach Steve Borthwick announced his 33-man World Cup on 7 August

More than 60,000 BBC Sport readers have selected their starting teams for England's opening World Cup match against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

Three players - prop Ellis Genge, hooker Jamie George and full-back Freddie Steward - were named in more than 90% of the teams, but there were some very close calls elsewhere.

The tightest split was at outside centre, where Joe Marchant edged out Manu Tuilagi by 0.2%, although Tuilagi was the clear first choice at inside centre ahead of Ollie Lawrence.

Danny Care won the battle of the scrum-halves, pipping Ben Youngs by 0.3% and Jack van Poortvliet by 3%.

Billy Vunipola only makes 65% of your teams, despite being the only specialist number eight in Steve Borthwick's 33-man squad. Ben Earl was selected in 20% of the XVs, with Tom Curry making up the other 15%.

Anthony Watson was selected as first choice in both wing positions with Henry Arundell in second, while Curry was given the nod as number six and seven, with Jack Willis receiving the next highest percentage of votes.

BBC Sport readers' England team for their World Cup opener against Argentina

BBC Sport readers' England starting XV to face Argentina: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, Owen Farrell, Henry Arundell, Manu Tuilagi, Joe Marchant, Anthony Watson, Freddie Steward

You can continue to choose your starting England XV to face Argentina, but your team will no longer count to the readers' combined selection.

England World Cup XV

Pick your starting XV for England's World Cup opener against Argentina

Can't see this selector? Visit this page.

All pictures via Getty Images

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by batsMANthirdMAN, today at 17:23

    I don’t think we are going very far this time. Would love to be proven wrong.

  • Comment posted by Professional Well Wisher, today at 17:15

    no team will fear England I'm afraid to say.....Genge is the only player who might squeeze on to Ireland or France's bench.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:07

    After the warm ups would be a better time to choose your favourite team. Not that it matters, because it ain’t up to us.

  • Comment posted by Kalergi, today at 17:07

    Say it quietly, but this looks like it could be a World Cup winning XV. On our day we can beat anybody and no one will look forward to coming up against us.

    • Reply posted by batsMANthirdMAN, today at 17:23

      batsMANthirdMAN replied:
      I hope you are right.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:00

    The team picked by the HYS aficionados like me above is just about right. still lots of concern about Vunipola as the only recognised 8. Farrell at 10 is correct as is Arundell and Watson on the wings. Tuilagi at 12 fits and also cover the 10 and 12 axis. Care at 9 gets my vote as does 1 to 7. Steward always at 15. So all in all looks like a team to give Argentina a proper game of Test rugby .

    • Reply posted by NicC, today at 17:09

      NicC replied:
      JVP to start.... Care is a great finisher/person to inject a bit life off the bench IMO

  • Comment posted by Anne, today at 16:55

    No.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport