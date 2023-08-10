Close menu

England recall Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for Wales World Cup warm-up at Twickenham

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell will captain England against Wales from fly-half

Steve Borthwick has reacted to Saturday's defeat in Cardiff by naming an experienced team for the return fixture against Wales at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell captains from fly-half, with hooker Jamie George, lock Maro Itoje and number eight Billy Vunipola coming into the forwards.

There is also a start for Henry Arundell on the right wing, with Elliot Daly on the left, among 11 changes.

Lock Jonny Hill is on the bench despite missing out on the World Cup squad.

It is the first team Borthwick has selected since naming his 33-man World Cup squad on Monday.

Last season's Premiership Player of the Season Ollie Lawrence will partner Joe Marchant in the centres.

Marchant is one of four players to retain his spot from last weekend's defeat by Wales, alongside full-back Freddie Steward, prop Will Stuart and lock George Martin.

Ben Earl will make his first start for England after 15 previous appearances as a replacement, while Ellis Genge is expected to win his 50th cap from the bench.

"We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," said Borthwick.

"England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.

"We're delighted for Ellis, who will win his 50th cap from the bench.

"He's a brilliant professional, both on and off the field, and I'm sure Saturday will be a very proud moment for him and his family."

Saturday's game against Wales will be England's penultimate warm-up game at home before the World Cup in France.

Borthwick's men travel to Ireland on 19 August before ending their preparations against Fiji at Twickenham the following weekend.

England team to face Wales: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Jolejandra, today at 12:08

    Gone Saracens heavy this time, not far off a strongest XV so would be pretty damaging if lose. I know will get some hate for this but I really think Daly is the crucial player in that backline - he links so well with Farrell. Just shouldn't be played at fullback.

    • Reply posted by Kevin Thornton, today at 12:13

      Kevin Thornton replied:
      He isn't

  • Comment posted by Mark T, today at 12:05

    Nice to see Ben Earl playing

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:20

      cb replied:
      He deserves it.
      Worry about JVP at SH...!

  • Comment posted by whocantell, today at 12:22

    Honestly no interest in individual performances at this point. Just desperate to see any sort of collective invention, ambition, nous, pace... Please!

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 12:30

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Watch the all blacks instead.

  • Comment posted by NicC, today at 12:12

    Like the backs..... Plenty of pace and Lawrence adds some grunt. Maybe Watson for Daly however he does have a great kick,,, pretty happy. Big game for Billy V to show he is back on song.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Thornton, today at 12:10

    Manu being kept in cotton wool until Argentina ???

    • Reply posted by NicC, today at 12:17

      NicC replied:
      few game to go so will be in rotation for Ireland. Manu/Marchant combo might be a goodun...pace and power :)

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 12:06

    That's pretty much their WC starting 23. Woe betide Borthwick if they can't beat Wales 'es mainly second team !!

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 12:16

      slotsyboy replied:
      Apart from Genge Chessum Curry Tuilagi and Watson

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 12:14

    Looking forward to seeing Marchant and Lawrence in the Centres, just hope they get the chance to do their thing. Daly on the wing, presumably to cover FB if required but hope Watson gets a chance in one of the other warm up games.

  • Comment posted by barryisland, today at 12:20

    Strong looking England team. I am not expecting Wales to win this one but hopeful that Wales play some positive rugby and make it a tough contest. That would be good welsh progress for me. I rate Ollie Lawrence highly and think he is Englands best attacking threat as long as he is given quick ball in hand.

  • Comment posted by Dorfl46, today at 12:06

    Why is a non member of the WC squad on the bench? Can't make sense of that....

    • Reply posted by rinsure, today at 12:08

      rinsure replied:
      Ribbans failed his HIA last week and is unavailable, and Chessum isn't fit yet. So Hill on the bench to cover.

  • Comment posted by Marcus, today at 12:21

    So a pretty decent team on paper but I really hope SB comes up with a more positive game plan
    Hopefully BV is fit, but he has to perform.
    Back line has potential but hasn't got much time to gel.
    Lawes being back is important and let's hope they get Earl running hard from depth.
    Concerns are JVP and his slow pass and George Martin who seemed out of his depth last week.
    Still, let's see.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 12:21

    Strong side. Will be a totally different test to last week.

    On Billy Vunipola, from the outside I can't understand why he's hardly played for England since 2019. Injuries, form, attitude - even taking all of that into account, around 2018 he had turned in to one of the best 8s in world rugby, offloading to match his carrying. If he can get his head/attitude right, he's massive for England.

  • Comment posted by Jude, today at 12:16

    I doubt the selection was in reaction to last weeks defeat as you suggest. I suspect he was always going to play what he thinks is the stronger team this week. I hope Lawrence and Marchant go well together and England can get a good result!

  • Comment posted by BacardiStu, today at 12:22

    All these doom merchants. Anyone remember the last time the WC was played in France? England went into the tournament out of form, players past it, no chance of winning. Ended up a dodgy TMO decision from winning it. This is also the team that played probably the best 80 mins of English rugby ever 4 years ago in the SF. Beware a written off team.

    • Reply posted by Sean Madigan, today at 12:26

      Sean Madigan replied:
      Madness. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Einstein.
      Bishbashbosh yawnfest.

  • Comment posted by Racing Snake, today at 12:23

    Feels like SB is rearranging the deck chairs on the deck of a sinking ship. I see nothing in the last 12 months to give me much optimism.

    • Reply posted by AndyR, today at 12:29

      AndyR replied:
      correct but there’s no one out there who can come in and make the kind of impact we need. I hear people clamour for Mitchell, Randall, Quirke at 9 but honestly, they’re good prem players but they are not going to make the difference at test level - much like Marcus Smith who simply doesn’t have the 80-minute all-round game to be a test 10. He’s good for a couple of cameos every game and that’s it.

  • Comment posted by teeheehee, today at 12:16

    England have no strength in depth ...or even just strength at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Doug Beartup, today at 12:21

    It feels less of a RWC trial match than a confidence booster.

  • Comment posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 12:16

    I imagine this will be a reverse of last weekends game. Strong looking starting 15 from England.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 12:27

    Hopefully this is the last we see of Smith in an England shirt.

  • Comment posted by DCM, today at 12:18

    I still doubt JVP's ability at this level of rugby. Questionable inclusion.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:21

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      I thought JVP looked good when he first wore the England shirt, but appears to have had his natural game coached out of him like so many other promising players.

  • Comment posted by gorlami, today at 12:27

    Amazed by the optimistic coverage of the squad selection on podcasts this week.

    I guess they’re all part of a connected system that feeds into the promotion of the game, with the pods skimming some of the cream off the top.

    Problem is there’s no cream left in the English game. Mismanagement by a privileged few has led to 3 clubs going broke in a season - nobody so much as batting an eyelid.

