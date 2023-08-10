Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick has reacted to Saturday's defeat in Cardiff by naming an experienced team for the return fixture against Wales at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell captains from fly-half, with hooker Jamie George, lock Maro Itoje and number eight Billy Vunipola coming into the forwards.

There is also a start for Henry Arundell on the right wing, with Elliot Daly on the left, among 11 changes.

Lock Jonny Hill is on the bench despite missing out on the World Cup squad.

Last season's Premiership Player of the Season Ollie Lawrence will partner Joe Marchant in the centres.

Marchant is one of four players to retain his spot from last weekend's defeat by Wales, alongside full-back Freddie Steward, prop Will Stuart and lock George Martin.

Ellis Genge is expected to win his 50th cap from the bench.

"We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," said Borthwick.

"England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.

"We're delighted for Ellis, who will win his 50th cap from the bench.

"He's a brilliant professional, both on and off the field, and I'm sure Saturday will be a very proud moment for him and his family."

England team to face Wales: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins