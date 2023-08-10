Close menu

England recall Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola for Wales World Cup warm-up at Twickenham

From the section Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick has reacted to Saturday's defeat in Cardiff by naming an experienced team for the return fixture against Wales at Twickenham.

Owen Farrell captains from fly-half, with hooker Jamie George, lock Maro Itoje and number eight Billy Vunipola coming into the forwards.

There is also a start for Henry Arundell on the right wing, with Elliot Daly on the left, among 11 changes.

Lock Jonny Hill is on the bench despite missing out on the World Cup squad.

Last season's Premiership Player of the Season Ollie Lawrence will partner Joe Marchant in the centres.

Marchant is one of four players to retain his spot from last weekend's defeat by Wales, alongside full-back Freddie Steward, prop Will Stuart and lock George Martin.

Ellis Genge is expected to win his 50th cap from the bench.

"We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," said Borthwick.

"England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.

"We're delighted for Ellis, who will win his 50th cap from the bench.

"He's a brilliant professional, both on and off the field, and I'm sure Saturday will be a very proud moment for him and his family."

England team to face Wales: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (capt), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:17

    You can recall my dead relatives, won't make any difference Mr Boring Borthwick.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 12:16

    Why is Hill on bench, bizarre if he isn’t going to France.

  • Comment posted by teeheehee, today at 12:16

    England have no strength in depth ...or even just strength at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 12:16

    I’d get rid of Cole and Hill bits that about it as far as the squad looks. Watson on the bench for Malins?

  • Comment posted by Jude, today at 12:16

    I doubt the selection was in reaction to last weeks defeat as you suggest. I suspect he was always going to play what he thinks is the stronger team this week. I hope Lawrence and Marchant go well together and England can get a good result!

  • Comment posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 12:16

    I imagine this will be a reverse of last weekends game. Strong looking starting 15 from England.

  • Comment posted by H, today at 12:14

    This is going to be painful

    • Reply posted by rob wag, today at 12:16

      rob wag replied:
      For who...?

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 12:14

    Looking forward to seeing Marchant and Lawrence in the Centres, just hope they get the chance to do their thing. Daly on the wing, presumably to cover FB if required but hope Watson gets a chance in one of the other warm up games.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:14

    That bench looks like if Ford gets on then Farrell goes to 12 so not ideal but understandable.

    Just hope players back from injury are 100%, likes of Arundell, Billy and Lawes.

  • Comment posted by NicC, today at 12:12

    Like the backs..... Plenty of pace and Lawrence adds some grunt. Maybe Watson for Daly however he does have a great kick,,, pretty happy. Big game for Billy V to show he is back on song.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 12:12

    Big pack bar Earl, who adds some pace to a slow backrow. Nice to see Arundell and Lawrence are both fit, the former will be chasing a lot of kicks!

  • Comment posted by Kevin Thornton, today at 12:10

    Manu being kept in cotton wool until Argentina ???

    • Reply posted by NicC, today at 12:17

      NicC replied:
      few game to go so will be in rotation for Ireland. Manu/Marchant combo might be a goodun...pace and power :)

  • Comment posted by englishpaul, today at 12:10

    We're doomed... doomed, I say ...

    • Reply posted by James Cook, today at 12:16

      James Cook replied:
      i hope yr joking. that's an awesome 23...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:10

    Much bettter team.

    Real pace in backline with Arundell, Lawrence and Marchant.

    Hopefully Billy fit and firing. Earl needs a big game I think but he is class.

    Roll on Saturday!

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 12:13

      The Academy replied:
      You see, the optimism is back! Earl desperately needed for a bit of pace in that pack, will probably be bullied a little but hopefully he'll be used more as a link instead of Lawes.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 12:08

    Cant be far off englands first xv!

    Really should win but…you just never know!!

  • Comment posted by Jolejandra, today at 12:08

    Gone Saracens heavy this time, not far off a strongest XV so would be pretty damaging if lose. I know will get some hate for this but I really think Daly is the crucial player in that backline - he links so well with Farrell. Just shouldn't be played at fullback.

    • Reply posted by Kevin Thornton, today at 12:13

      Kevin Thornton replied:
      He isn't

  • Comment posted by Danny M, today at 12:07

    Better. I hope this team plays without a fear of failure. “Borthball”, if you will.

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:07

    Farrell at 10, ha ha, Bring it on

    • Reply posted by teddy, today at 12:16

      teddy replied:
      FYI, Farrell has played 6 games V Wales as a 10….
      And lost 5 of them !

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 12:07

    No excuses this time…!!

    Pressure is on.

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 12:07

    Shock and Awe!!! That is such a surprise.... What a headline!!!

    An England win at all costs is the only way this can go...

