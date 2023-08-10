Captain Ritchie is fit again but has stiff competition for a place in the back row

International: France v Scotland Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 12 August Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes his captain Jamie Ritchie is in "his best shape for years" as he returns to the side to face France on Saturday.

Ritchie missed the first two of four World Cup warm-up games with an ankle problem but is back for the second of the back-to-back games against France.

His inclusion is one of six changes from the 14-man fightback last weekend.

"Jamie is probably in the best shape I've seen him in over the last few years," said Townsend.

"He's had a couple of injuries that have curtailed his progress but he's built on what he did in the Six Nations and I think he's fitter and stronger.

"We've had a few lively sessions and we had a full hit-out on two occasions and Jamie stood out really well. He trained fully this week in hot conditions and looked good, so we can't wait to see him play."

Ritchie's return is timely given the tournament is a month away and Townsend has to trim his squad from 37 to 33 by the middle of next week.

Scotland's back row is suddenly an area of acute competition, with Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, Jack Dempsey, Luke Crosbie, Josh Bayliss and the versatile Sam Skinner also available to Townsend.

Fagerson and Dempsey in particular shone in the Six Nations while Crosie started against England, Watson is a British and Irish Lion and Darge is so highly regarded that he captained the side against Italy after his own return from injury.

Townsend - who described Zander Fagerson's availability for the opening World Cup game against South Africa as "a huge boost" - has selected Ritchie at blind-side flanker, Darge on the open-side and Jack Dempsey at number eight for the return game in France.

Darcy Graham and Matt Fagerson - the two players to start the previous two warm-up matches - have been given the weekend off.

The game in St Etienne will be both a final audition for some players as Townsend makes his remaining squad decisions by Wednesday next week as well as a chance for tried-and-tested combinations to play together with Scotland's first World Cup opener on 10 September.

Townsend believes Ben White will "return to training next week or the following week" and be available to be selected in the squad, although the scrum-half will see a specialist on Monday to assess progress on the ankle injury he sustained against France.

"We're closer [to a final 33] because we've got a smaller squad out here so there are fewer decisions to make," said Townsend, who released four players including Adam Hastings this week.

"In terms of what that final squad will be, this weekend will go a fair bit to making sure we make the best decision.

"The players that are getting an opportunity to play this weekend can leave a lasting impression but it's what they've done throughout the World Cup camp and the games that's in our minds just now.

"We know it's going to be very tough getting from that 37-man squad down to 33 and obviously we're hoping there are no injuries to factor into our selection debates on Sunday and Monday."