Ciaran Parker made nine appearances for England Under-20s

Cardiff have signed former London Irish tight-head prop Ciaran Parker.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons at Irish, where he made 22 appearances before the club went into administration.

Parker began his career with Sale Sharks and has also had spells at Munster, Jersey Reds and Leinster.

"It's really exciting to make the move to Cardiff. It's been a pretty tough time following the demise of London Irish," said Parker.

"So it was important to take time, reflect and make the right decision.

"Having spoken to the coaching staff here and some former players, who I have also played with, I am confident Cardiff is the perfect club for me.

"I'm looking to become a big part of this team, setting standards and bringing bits of information I have picked up at other teams to make Cardiff a real force.

"I'm hugely grateful for the club backing me and giving me this opportunity. After Irish there was some serious contemplation about continuing but in terms of the environment, the style of play and the standing of this club, I am really happy to join Cardiff."

Parker will compete with the likes of newly capped Wales international Keiron Assiratti, fellow new signing Rhys Litterick and Will Davies-King for the number three jersey.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: "We're really pleased to strengthen our front-row resources with the signing of Ciaran.

"I have spoken to some of the Irish coaches and they could not speak more highly of him as a player and a person."