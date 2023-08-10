Close menu

Michael Hooper: Australia leave co-captain out of World Cup squad

Rugby Union

Eddie Jones with Michael Hooper during a news conference
Eddie Jones (left) made Michael Hooper one of Australia's co-captains when he returned as head coach

Flanker Michael Hooper and fly-half Quade Cooper have been left out of Australia's World Cup squad by coach Eddie Jones.

Hooper, who has captained the Wallabies for the best part of the last decade, and 80-cap fly-half Cooper were the headline omissions in the 33-man squad.

Lock Will Skelton and scrum-half Tate McDermott have been named as co-captains for the tournament.

Australia face Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal in their World Cup pool.

Hooper, who has played 125 times for Australia since 2012, was named co-captain of the Wallabies with James Slipper for the Rugby Championship earlier this year but only played in the opening loss to South Africa before being sidelined by a calf injury.

Cooper, 35, had been expected to be Australia's starting fly-half in France after recovering from a ruptured Achilles to return to the squad.

Carter Gordon, who played his first Test last month, will now travel to France as Australia's sole specialist number 10 with Ben Donaldson, who has played two internationals, backing up as a utility player.

There was also a surprise in the captaincy with France-based lock Skelton taking the role in partnership with McDermott, who led the side for the first time against New Zealand last week.

Uncapped teenager Max Jorgensen was also named in the squad as an outside back despite having played only a handful of Super Rugby matches before his season was cut short by a knee injury sustained in late May.

Fighting talk

Australia are languishing in eighth place in the world rankings and have yet to win a Test in four attempts since the return of Jones as coach in January in place of Dave Rennie.

Jones remains bullish and his 33-man squad has an average age of 26 with an average of 20 Test caps per player.

That is the lowest at a World Cup for Australia since the 1991 tournament which the Wallabies won.

"The experts have written us off. No-one believes we can do it, but we believe," said Jones.

"I've backed the young blokes because they earned it. Simple as that. I haven't handed it to them. They grabbed it.

"It's exciting for me to go to work each day with these guys who are just busting to improve, to learn and to get better.

"The team that improves the most is generally the team that will win it and that's the task we have set ourselves.

"We have been improving and we will continue to improve."

Australia squad for the 2023 World Cup

Forwards: James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Pone Fa'amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Matt Faessler, Jordan Uelese, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson.

Backs: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Kemeny.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 11:11

    The poor guys as senior pro's must have dared to have an opinion. The next thing that happens is Eddie Jones burns them on the spot. It's really the only thing he's good at, my way or no way.......you think he would learn....

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 11:11

    Can't see why Hooper couldn't have made the bench at least.

    Jones is a clown.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 11:09

    Clearly been struggling off pitch so no real shock.

    Cooper however…???

  • Comment posted by Rance89, today at 11:09

    I've been one of the few final Eddie fans, despite being Scottish haha!

    But this just doesn't feel right. A man like Hooper doesn't deserve that especially as he's still playing at a high level

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 11:07

    Eddie is a funny bloke! Only one specialist 10 and a backrower who the opposition will be glad to see wont be there. Makes no sense?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:13

      flibb replied:
      It makes some sense but it's a risk. Hooper has been outstanding and is up there with McCaw in my opinion as a true great of the professional era, maybe even the best. He was unfortunate to play in some shocking Wallabies teams and would've been a deserving RWC-winning captain with his dedication and leadership, as well as rugby ability. But he's on the decline and Oz have great young flankers.

  • Comment posted by Valleys7, today at 11:07

    Australia are no chance. They may as well stay home. Been hopeless for years and not improving. Could say they are getting worse, not better.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:14

      flibb replied:
      Ridiculous comment. Australians have one of the best natural rugby skillsets in the world, especially in attack. Come RWC they usually provide at the very least a tough opponent. Their last 3 RWC finishes - during the worst time in Wallabies rugby for several decades - has been QFs, Finalists (2nd), SFs (3rd). Not bad at all.

      EJ gets a lot of stick but their performances in the RC have been good.

  • Comment posted by Office, today at 11:05

    Eddie Jones' obtuse selection. Would never pick any youngsters for England and now can't do anything but that with Australia. Clueless and thank goodness we don't have to put up with that any more.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 11:07

      ic1cle replied:
      what a great point! Guess he knows he’s also gone after this WC so nothing to lose gambling.

  • Comment posted by Justthefacts, today at 11:05

    🦉

  • Comment posted by Peterwinchester, today at 11:05

    Hopper has been an incredible player and advocate for the sport and Australia. What a way to be dropped from a last runout!

  • Comment posted by A bag of broth, today at 11:03

    A real shame for Hooper, he is a superb player

  • Comment posted by rob wag, today at 11:03

    Not had the best run of form recently, but Eddie is a tournament animal and there is enough talent here to top the group...predict they will play England in the Q's.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 11:08

      ic1cle replied:
      Wales v England
      Australia v Argentina

      for me…..

      Wouldn’t be surprised to see Georgia, Fiji, Japan or Samoa in the 1/4s though!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:02

    No Hooper?!

    Unless his form gone off a cliff that's crazy, he's a class player. Consistently excellent.

    Good old Eddie!

