Close menu

World Cup 2023 build-up: France v Scotland - Jamie Ritchie in Gregor Townsend's side

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments27

Breaking news
International: France v Scotland
Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 12 August Time: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Jamie Ritchie returns in one of six changes to the Scotland team for the second of the back-to-back World Cup warm-up games against France.

The flanker missed the first two matches of Scotland's four-game World Cup build-up but plays in the back row alongside Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey.

WP Nel comes in for banned prop Zander Fagerson in a front row alongside George Turner and Pierre Schoeman.

Scrum-half Ali Price is paired with Finn Russell at half-back.

Ritchie has had a hamstring issue but will start at blindside flanker in place of Matt Fagerson on Saturday, with Darge coming in for Hamish Watson on the openside.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones will start in the centre together for Scotland for the seventh time in 2023.

Darcy Graham - so electric in last week's remarkable fightback against France at Murrayfield - is not in the 23 so the back three sees Kyle Steyn and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings and Blair Kinghorn at full back.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist continue in the second row as Scotland build towards the World Cup opener against defending champions South Africa next month.

There is a six-two split on the bench with front-rowers Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland and Javan Sebastian joined by lock Scott Cummings and back-row forwards Sam Skinner and Josh Bayliss.

More to follow.

Scotland team to play France

B Kinghorn; K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, A Price; P Schoeman, G Turner, W Nel; R Gray, G Gilchrist; J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: S McInally, R Sutherland, J Sebastian, S Cummings, S Skinner, J Bayliss, G Horne, O Smith.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 09:27

    Shows Scotland's depth that they can make 6 changes and the team looks just as good as last week.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 09:27

    Good squad who will give France a decent game.

  • Comment posted by Kalergi, today at 09:25

    Why does Townsend not rate Horne? He seems the scrum half most suited to Scotland's style of play and did well last weekend in their comeback win.

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 09:22

    I did not expect so many 1st team regulars to be picked but Toonie obviously looking for familiarity and continuity in the lead up to the World Cup. No injuries please.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 09:21

    It's clear Scotland have a great first team but lack depth to go far in a World Cup.

    • Reply posted by jamiehodgson1, today at 09:25

      jamiehodgson1 replied:
      They have the depth and quality in the squad, they just aren't good enough to realistically knock out the World number 1 nor the defending champions. If any of the other home nations were in that group I would say the same thing

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:19

    Not sure Price is best 9 for Scotland but otherwise nigh on full strength apart from no Darcy. Steyn decent but nothing like as good.
    Be interesting to see who France field after several of their best players not used last week.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 09:19

    French team fully loaded too…quite the test match!!!

    Performance is all that matters here boys!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 09:18

    Townsend has picked a solid team with consistency in the positions.Ali Price is paired with Finn Russell at 9 and 10 is a good combination as is the centre pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. I must say Townsend is taking the warm up very seriously and clearly has a view of what team he wants to face South Africa at the RWC. I hope Scotland do the double over France and a good run at the RWC

  • Comment posted by abzrugby, today at 09:17

    Bold choice to play with no starting second rows, we'll see if it pays off

    • Reply posted by Bruce, today at 09:24

      Bruce replied:
      Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist continue in the second row

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 09:14

    Should be a great match with both teams going for their first XVs

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 09:14

    Close to Scotland’s wc starting xv and this will be a proper test match. Result, either way, will take care of itself so long as the performance is there.

    Not many ‘fair weather’ fans for Scotland, unlike certain other currently wailing in anguish and gnashing their teeth in quite hilarious fashion…!!!

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 09:26

      Finkelstein replied:
      I will be certainly rooting for Scotland regardless of the fair-weather nonsense. They put on a stand out performance last week against France with all the usual rubbish that France fielded the B team. Fact is the overturned an 18 point deficit to win. They are in the same group as my Ireland at the RWC and I will be banging the drum that we both come out of the group. No reason we cant beat SA.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 09:12

    Full strength?

  • Comment posted by TelAll, today at 09:11

    Where is Darcy Graham???

    • Reply posted by The Malcy, today at 09:14

      The Malcy replied:
      He's played both games, looked sharp so why risk him in a wram up game? He doesn't look like he needs any more warming up.

  • Comment posted by 74geewhiz, today at 09:08

    Is Darcy Graham injured?

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 09:13

      Malpas99 replied:
      This is a warm up, players are rotated each game

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 09:06

    To face a fuller strength French side, I guess.

    Scotland emerging from their group seems unlikely.

    France to be beaten by NZ in game one of tone tournament and to get their revenge in the final.

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 09:12

      Malpas99 replied:
      Yawn

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport