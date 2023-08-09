Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

International: France v Scotland Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 12 August Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the Scotland team for the third of their World Cup warm-up games against France.

The flanker did not played in the first two matches but will pack down alongside Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey.

WP Nel comes in for the suspended Zander Fagerson at prop with George Turner and Pierre Schoeman making up the front row for Saturday's game.

Scrum-half Ali Price is paired with Finn Russell, captain last week against France, at half-back.

More to follow.