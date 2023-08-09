Close menu

World Cup 2023: France v Scotland - Jamie Ritchie in Gregor Townsend's side

Breaking news
International: France v Scotland
Venue: Geoffroy Guichard Stadium, St Etienne Date: Saturday, 12 August Time: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the Scotland team for the third of their World Cup warm-up games against France.

The flanker did not played in the first two matches but will pack down alongside Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey.

WP Nel comes in for the suspended Zander Fagerson at prop with George Turner and Pierre Schoeman making up the front row for Saturday's game.

Scrum-half Ali Price is paired with Finn Russell, captain last week against France, at half-back.

More to follow.

