Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

This weekend's opener will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Women's Interpros: Ulster v Munster Venue: City of Armagh RFC, Palace Grounds Date: Saturday 12 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Ulster prop Sadhbh McGrath is determined to close the long-standing interprovincial gap ahead of Saturday's opener against holders Munster in Armagh.

Ulster have endured a winless interpro run dating back to December 2012 against Connacht.

However, rising star McGrath insists that the level between the provinces "isn't big at all".

"It has been a long time since Ulster have won," the 18-year-old admitted.

"But a lot of us girls coming up are coming from a bit of a privileged position, we haven't experienced that many years of losses.

"We were quite successful at underage level and I think that can be a positive for the whole squad.

"We know what it feels like to win at underage level, so if we can come up with that kind of enthusiasm that will push us along hopefully."

Ulster host 14-time interpro series winners Munster on Saturday before trips to Leinster on 19 August and Connacht on 2 September.

The opener will be newly appointed head coach Murray Houston's first interprovincial derby at the helm.

Ulster's last opening inter-provincial test resulted in a 34-0 defeat to Munster, but they showed signs of improvement to their previous meeting in 2021, which ended in a 50-5 loss.

"I feel like we are really ready to show what we can do," McGrath added.

"I feel like in January we didn't really get the chance to show our systems that actually work.

"I know we can perform, I know the gap isn't big at all, we just didn't really get the opportunities, we need the ball in hand to be able to score.

"I really hope that we get that opportunity to just change perspectives and show what we can do.

"We have new coaching staff, so new ideas - all the girls are really excited, it's very positive."

Ulster's Sadhbh McGrath in action against Connacht in the 2022 U18s Interprovincial Championship

Despite the new-look setup and young emerging talent, McGrath is under no illusions of the challenge Munster present.

"It's going to be tough, it's going to be a very physical game," the five-time Ireland international continued.

"We're going to be wrecked but you just have to keep fighting until the very end.

"Keep in the game and just nail the simple things, getting off the line, making the tackles, just get the simple things right and then everything else will just fall into place.

"I'm just hoping that we get the opportunities to show that there is no gap, that we are there or thereabouts."