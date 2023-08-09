Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester-Hartpury will begin their title defence at Warriors on the opening weekend of the Premiership Women's Rugby - the new name for the Premier 15s.

Debutants Leicester Tigers host Exeter Chiefs, while fellow newcomers Trailfinders face rivals Harlequins on the weekend of 17 November.

Tigers have confirmed the sale of 5,000 season tickets for the women's games.

That is more than double their target for their first season at elite level.

Gloucester-Hartpury overcame Exeter Chiefs in a hard-fought final at a rebranded 'Queensholm' - Gloucester's Kingsholm ground - to win their first league title last season.

A record final crowd of 9,668 watched the first showpiece played by two teams from outside London.

Gloucester head-coach Sean Lynn said his side want to "keep that trophy in our cabinet".

Lynn said: "Winning the title last season was huge for this club. It was a day none of us will ever forget, not just for winning the trophy, but because of the incredible support for the women's game at 'Queensholm'.

"Our ambition now is to keep that trophy in our cabinet. We have retained every player that started in the final and secured some brilliant new additions in Elizabeth Shermer, Trudy Cowan, Cath Richards, Carmen Castellucci and Mackenzie Carson.

"If we can build on last season, particularly the team unity which I hope has become synonymous with this team, we'll be in a strong position come the business end of the season."

Opening round fixtures - 17-19 November

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs

Saracens v Loughborough Lightning

Trailfinders Women v Harlequins

Warriors Women v Gloucester-Hartpury