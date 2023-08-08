Scotland have just one win over the past three years in the Six Nations Under 20s Championship

Scottish Rugby performance director Jim Mallinder admits he is "concerned" by the under-performing pathway system and insists the union "needs to do better" in developing young talent.

Last month Scotland Under-20s fell to a humiliating defeat to Uruguay in the second-tier World Trophy in Kenya.

The Scots were also thrashed 82-3 by Ireland in this year's U20 Six Nations.

"Those results speak for themselves," Mallinder told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"They show that at international level we are struggling as an under-20s team.

"I am not here to come up with excuses, to say, and I could do, that we've got the lowest number of registered players in the Six Nations or SANZAR. We don't need to do that, what we need to do is look at ourselves.

"Do we want to be winning under-20 competitions and winning World Championships? Yes we would love to do that at under-20, but that's not our reason to be here.

"Our reason to be here is to develop young players who will potentially come through and play for Edinburgh and Glasgow and ultimately for the national team."

'We are being unfair on under-20s players'

Scottish Rugby took the decision to mothball the under-20s set-up for financial reasons during the Covid pandemic, a decision which Mallinder admits in hindsight has damaged Kenny Murray's U20 squad.

"We made a business decision in Covid that this group of players would not train, would not be doing anything for the sake of the business and actually it is backfiring on us now," said Mallinder, who formerly coached Sale and Northampton and was part of the England pathway system before joining Scottish Rugby in 2019.

"We've seen no development in that age group. It's not Kenny's fault, it's not the players', it's our fault. It's Scottish Rugby and it's up to us to get it right.

"At this moment we are being unfair on the players because the system we've got, we're asking them to go into battle against an Ireland, a France or an England who are better prepared than us.

"The coaching is good, the players are getting better. We will see that, it will take a bit of time but hopefully with these new changes in place we will see that soon."

Those changes include entering an under-20s team featuring the best young Scottish talent into the Super Series Championship to compete regularly against semi-professional sides.

"If we don't do anything and let our players just continue doing what we've done we will get the same results," said Mallinder.

"That is why we're pulling all our under-20s, the players that we've got in Scotland, into a full-time environment.

"We've got all those from Edinburgh and Glasgow and we've got full-time coaches now looking after them with Kenny Murray and his coaching staff. We've got our strength and conditioning and our medics looking after that group. That's something we have not done in Scotland up until this year.

"We need to be better. Our KPI shouldn't be to win the U20 World Cup because we're going to find that really difficult to do, but we need to be more competitive.

"I'm holding my hands up and saying over the last couple of years we have not had enough players coming through.

"I'm not concerned that we've fallen so far behind that we can't make up the gap. I am concerned where we are because clearly we should be in that World Championship with those top teams, not scrapping it out in the World Trophy. That is definitely a concern that we're all very aware of."