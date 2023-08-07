Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dafydd Jenkins plays in the English Premiership with Exeter

Wales forwards Dafydd Jenkins and Ryan Elias are set to miss the remaining two World Cup warm-up games after being forced off during the 20-9 win against England on Saturday.

Wales say nobody in the 48-man squad has been ruled out of the tournament.

"Daf took a bit of a bang to his knee so he's being assessed at the minute," said attack coach Alex King.

"It might be a couple of weeks that one. Ryan got a bang so he's being assessed as well."

Hooker Elias left the field after six minutes with a hamstring injury, while lock Jenkins suffered a knee problem in the second half.

"It's just about getting the necessary scans to get the best diagnosis and process back," said King.

"Unfortunately that's the part of the game that is toughest for players, coaches and fans alike.

"We need these games to get ready but there will unfortunately be injuries along the way."

Wales face a return trip to face England at Twickenham on Saturday before finishing their World Cup preparation with a home match against world champions South Africa on 19 August.

Head coach Warren Gatland is due to name his final 33-man squad before Wales open their World Cup tournament against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Wales hooker Ryan Elias was forced off after six minutes against England after also missing the Six Nations with an Achilles problem

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe and centre Johnny Williams also did not take part in Monday's open training session, which was held at the Principality Stadium in front of more than 9,000 supporters.

The pair are not in contention to face England this weekend.

"They have just little knocks in training means they're not quite there for selection," added King.

"They're being assessed and chomping at the bit to be given an opportunity. Everyone wants to be a part of it."

Centre George North and wing Rio Dyer were at the training session in Cardiff after being involved in the victory over England, while number eight Taulupe Faletau is recovering from a calf injury and was working on the exercise bikes.

Changes expected

King admitted there will be a number of changes this weekend as Gatland looks to give players chances to prove themselves.

"There will be some changes but don't know how many yet," said King.

"We will give as many people an opportunity to put their case forward because they deserve it after the work they've put in.

"Whoever gets the shirt this weekend will be supported 100% and we'll just build to make this Wales team as good as possible ready for Fiji in the first game."

Wales hooker Dewi Lake takes pictures with fans at the open training session at the Principality Stadium

Sam Costelow impressed at 10 against England in Cardiff last weekend and is battling for a place in the squad with Anscombe, Owen Williams and Dan Biggar.

Williams missed the two training camps in Switzerland and Turkey but could be in line for a chance this weekend alongside uncapped centre Joe Roberts and Keiran Williams.

"Owen had a really good Six Nations," said King.

"He played England at home and then controlled it against Italy in Rome.

"We've got some good options at 10. It's just driving everyone to achieve a standard which will push our team further. I'm excited for Owen. We've got some really good options at 10.

"Sam had a good game. He built on a good training period and especially developed his leadership.

"He's just going to get better with more experience. He's a great lad and works hard. He's starting to become a real leader for us."

Taine Plumtree is in line to be given his first start at number eight after winning his first cap as a replacement last weekend, while Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias could make his debut off the bench.

Former England fly-half King believes Wales will face a different test at Twickenham.

"We know they'll be hurting after the weekend," said King.

"I've read a bit of the English press and they've not been too kind to them.

"We know they've got players to come back and everyone is at slightly different points of their development. This is all preparation for something that is going to kick off in a month's time in France.

"We know we are starting at zero again this weekend. Let's not get too carried away and keep our feet firmly on the ground, because Twickenham is one of the hardest places to go and win.

"It is also one of the greatest places to win as well."