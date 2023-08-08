Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: England lack 'world-class' players says Matt Dawson

Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell
Do you want to see the experience of Owen Farrell or the youthful exuberance of Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell?

England lack world-class players and do not know their best starting XV for their World Cup opener on 9 September, says former scrum-half Matt Dawson.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has picked 16 players in his 33-man squad who reached the final under Eddie Jones in 2019, with Owen Farrell captain again.

"I know there are players in that squad who have been world class," Dawson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My concern is where are the world-class players right now?."

Borthwick's squad contains players possessing more than 1,400 combined caps, with veterans Courtney Lawes, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs set to appear at their fourth World Cups.

Dawson, who won the World Cup in 2003, could only predict full-back Freddie Steward as a guaranteed starter in the backline to take on Argentina in Marseille in England's opening game.

"I'm not convinced that playing the way Steve Borthwick is playing at the moment is good enough to win the World Cup," Dawson added.

"I look at the England backline... and you tell me one player that is inked in. Freddie Steward at full-back?

"How influential is he going to be if we don't know who the other six players in front of him are going to be?

"I don't know the nine, 10, 12, 13… and that indecision has to be playing on the coaches' mind."

The former England scrum-half said he is not sure even the players know what the best XV is at the moment, "let alone the coaches".

"They've got to get that connection, that fluidity over the next few weeks where all of a sudden, not only us as fans and pundits and rugby lovers, but the players and squad know what that first XV is," he said.

"I know that sounds ridiculous and it's got to be competitive, but you've got to know what your best team is and you've got to get behind that.

"You've got to know where you are in the squad. There's an acceptance within that 33 that only 15 can take the field, but [you have to] get the best 15 on the field [to have a chance to] pick up a medal come October."

England lost their opening warm-up match 20-9 to Wales and have three more warm-up games to go before the World Cup.

They face Wales again at Twickenham on Saturday before a fixture against world number one side Ireland in Dublin on 19 August and Fiji at home on 26 August.

Pick your England starting XV

Do you agree with Dawson that picking a starting XV to face Argentina is difficult?

Would you pick Farrell, George Ford or Marcus Smith at fly-half?

Is Steward the only nailed on backline player?

Who are the genuine world-class players?

You can pick your team below.

England World Cup XV

Pick your starting XV for England's World Cup opener against Argentina

Comments

Join the conversation

1722 comments

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobness, at 10:18 8 Aug

    Mercer must be livid. He walks away from the money in France to play in the Premiership so he can be picked and he's been overlooked.

    He is one of the quickest, most agile back row forwards in the world and Vunipola beats him in to the squad.

    Why is Slade the most played centre in the England side over the last 3 years yet he's not been picked?

    I can see an early ferry home, I'm afraid

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, at 13:44 8 Aug

      MikePennis replied:
      Good, we deserve it. Squad is terrible

  • Comment posted by Jossies, at 10:05 8 Aug

    England have focused on producing muscle-bound athletes rather than rugby players with a bit flair and creativity

    • Reply posted by loverugby, at 11:13 8 Aug

      loverugby replied:
      100% wrong. We are losing all the collisions and being turned over to much. France and Irish resurgence is due to more power and muscle.

  • Comment posted by Ringburn, at 10:05 8 Aug

    Write off this WC - I'm serious

    Eddie Jones took England backwards since the last WC and it'll take them another WC cycle to repair the damage he did.

    England need to agree a style ('Borthball'? -UGH!) and then get (young) players to buy into it and work at it through to the next WC.

    • Reply posted by rossm1987, at 10:37 8 Aug

      rossm1987 replied:
      Its gone more backwards that's the problem. Maybe this is beyond what a coach can sort out?

  • Comment posted by KIrkhillTerracer, at 09:55 8 Aug

    And those who [might] have been world class players, e.g. Itoje, Billie Vunipola, Sinckler, Genge, have gone backwards since 2019.

    • Reply posted by Pholmes, at 09:57 8 Aug

      Pholmes replied:
      Genge was barely involved in 2019 and has gotten better since then, what are you talking about?

  • Comment posted by myfirsttime, at 10:00 8 Aug

    "world class" is such an overused and meaningless phrase. It is a team game. Some of the great teams have had few star names, just excellent hard working well-coached players with a feel for the game and their role in it. Often what sets players apart is the self-belief and unshakeable confidence in tight situations.

    • Reply posted by played12, at 10:48 8 Aug

      played12 replied:
      Well said. Would add you only have to look at the Lionesses and the Red Roses to see what first class coaches can do. I think the main problem is Borthwick hasn't got the credentials for international coaching and I suspect the players know that. The performance against Wales well illustrates the point.

  • Comment posted by Green1878, at 09:56 8 Aug

    Genuinely the worst England squad I have seen in my lifetime. The options are centre and wing are atrocious compared to the past 30 years.

    • Reply posted by teignrugby93, at 09:58 8 Aug

      teignrugby93 replied:
      It doesn't matter who the centres and wings are because Faz will never pass to them anyway

  • Comment posted by Big No8, at 11:06 8 Aug

    Something has to be fundamentally wrong with the English system at the moment. Given the huge choice of players we are not producing at U20 level and have a terrible 6 nations record over the last 10 years. We have no right to expect success but given the resources available we are getting a poor return.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, at 11:19 8 Aug

      Dr Dre replied:
      Totally agree. As a fan I don’t mind losing (after a few hours post each match) but I do get angry at the manner of the way that we lose. No obvious strategy, no invention, few actual rugby players (just bosh, bosh or slow backs), no skills (dropping how many passes?), terrible fitness.

  • Comment posted by RugRat, at 09:56 8 Aug

    Depends on what is judged as world-class. If it's players that would make it into a world 23 match day squad probably none based on form over the past 12-18 months.

    • Reply posted by David J, at 11:03 8 Aug

      David J replied:
      How many of the 23 or 33 would make it into one of the top teams - France, Ireland, NZ, SA? None. Itoje would have done in the past. Farrell also. Billy or Manu if fully fit and playing well. We have regressed since the 2019 WC final. And our scrum is no better now that it was then.

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 13:50 8 Aug

    The thought of Dan Cole or Ben Youngs playing in the WC is rather depressing

    • Reply posted by john, at 14:08 8 Aug

      john replied:
      dan cole is good enough still to be a finisher ,but not a starter.Youngs is too slow fullstop

  • Comment posted by Swooping Bald Eagles, at 10:08 8 Aug

    I've been guilty of it myself but it's time to stop being so negative and back our players.

    The Squad is a combination of very capable experience and raw talent.

    They need to show pride, commitment, fearlessness and courage on the pitch.

    They must pull together as a Team and play for each other.

    They did this in 2019. If they do it again in France, they can leave with their pride in tact.

    • Reply posted by hackerjack, at 11:34 8 Aug

      hackerjack replied:
      very capable? 3-4 years ago maybe, very few are now.

  • Comment posted by twinprime, at 10:01 8 Aug

    I'll tell you where they are - they got hoovered up into football at a young age. The vast majority of athletic talent in Britain goes into the factory called football. Rugby is hardly played in the school system outside of the few private schools.

    • Reply posted by Living room, at 10:17 8 Aug

      Living room replied:
      Also the difference in physical development at teenage age. look at U12/13/14 age groups. players 2x weight and 2x height playing each other - no wonder the rate of attrition is high. categorisation should not be age - should be weight ranges

  • Comment posted by matt, at 11:17 8 Aug

    Before I start yes I'm welsh. Even looking back 5/6 years ago you could look at the England team and think there's 3 or 4 players that will cause teams some real problems (this is where I think he should have replaced world class statement). You look at that world cup squad and you just don't see it. For years it was manu, billy etc but are shadows of their former selves.

    • Reply posted by macster, at 11:26 8 Aug

      macster replied:
      Correct, Tualagi? fortunate to finish a game + the days of running through top defences are over unless you have a Will Skeltonesque player or the odd SA but they lack pace so run around them or pass just before contact?? Just a thought

  • Comment posted by DMcG, at 10:05 8 Aug

    England have the players to a top team but their management have messed this up. EJ was short sighted. He never planned for the future. In the last three 6 Nations England won 2 games in each of them. So they have been on a downward spiral for over 3 years. Why hasn't this been fixed? Poor management. Yes men looking after their own jobs. Until this changes Eng will continue to spiral.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, at 10:06 8 Aug

      twinprime replied:
      If England have the players - name them?

  • Comment posted by peter, at 10:37 8 Aug

    A imbalanced squad, with many players thinking they are better than they are, managed by a coach who doesn't know his best team and has no apparent Plan A or B. It's quite an achievement to have actually regressed since Eddie Jones left, but somehow they have managed it.

    • Reply posted by cb, at 11:50 8 Aug

      cb replied:
      The squad isn't ideal, but having just done the bbc pick on a xv, leaving out some stalwarts and vice capts, a sarries backbone and a footballing backline, the side looks decent. Realise SB won't pick it:
      Marler
      George
      Sinckler
      Itoje
      Ribbans
      Curry
      Willis
      Billy V
      Care
      Farrel
      Manu
      Marchant
      Daly
      Mallins
      Stewart

  • Comment posted by Pete, at 10:16 8 Aug

    England don't have any world class players, but the lack of clarity from Borthwick and his coaches are really not helping, there is a lack of clarity about how to play. The players should have freedom to express themselves, but that is not happening. It all looks so premeditated and boring!!!

    • Reply posted by hackerjack, at 11:46 8 Aug

      hackerjack replied:
      lack of clarity of how to play (not told enough).... but... players should have more freedom (told too much).

  • Comment posted by whocantell, at 10:03 8 Aug

    It is undoubtedly a problem. I think it's just exacerbated by our coaches trying to overcome it by limited thinking. I'd go offload crazy, pace on the game, see what happens, but they will go power, kicking and control. Will work against some teams (Japan, Aus probably, maybe Wales on any given day), but definitely not against Ireland, SA, France, ABs. Doubt it'll work against Argentina either!

    • Reply posted by Lord Brown of Hammersmith, at 12:23 8 Aug

      Lord Brown of Hammersmith replied:
      Borthwick=negative choice of coach, more about the RFU retaining their status quo, rather than risking it with a maverick.

  • Comment posted by markg, at 12:21 8 Aug

    I don't think England stand a chance. They're too far behind the best to close the gap in the time left. Borthwick needs to impose a consistent game plan and pattern that will help us gel as a team.
    At scrum-half I leaving out Mitchell is a shocker of a decision. He's looked class when brought on a finisher in recent England games. Meanwhile picking Youngs who is well past his sell-by.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, at 10:12 8 Aug

    I agree, the players are average and the coach is below average at this level- group exit here we come

  • Comment posted by Dave-Fran, at 11:06 8 Aug

    George Ford to start, Smith on the bench, and centres at centre not Faz end of

    • Reply posted by csevans, at 11:47 8 Aug

      csevans replied:
      Ford is the most natural 10. If you're playing Farrell at 12 then Ford has to start. Smith only looks good when you have total domination, how often do you get that against France, NZ, SA or Ireland? Otherwise he looks lost. Too much, too soon.

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, at 09:59 8 Aug

    I don't think this is fair criticism. The problem isn't having standout players, it's having a well worked team. It's why we are considerably behind the top four, who have (arguably) the same number of "world class" players as us, but work so much better to their strengths

    • Reply posted by Living room, at 10:14 8 Aug

      Living room replied:
      Totally - you have to have a system and a style of play, a bunch of Talented players is not enough. Players at this level are all talented, the distinction is whether they are exceptional.

